Creating Wonderland for a New Generation: The EP and Cast of “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Talk About the New Disney Junior Series

by | Feb 8, 2022 11:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Inspired by Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland, Disney Junior’s newest series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery welcomes young viewers back to Wonderland for new adventures with the great-granddaughter of Alice. “We really wanted to make the connection between the 1951 Disney feature and our show,” executive producer Chelsea Beyl explained at a TCA press conference for the new series. “We wanted to include a lot of that Mary Blair influence of the curvy shapes and the beautiful colors. The movie is very dark in palette, but I think even some of our framing shots are straight out of the movie. Colors and shapes, and even if you look at Alice’s outfit, she’s got the blue chef’s coat, the white apron, the bow. It’s a different look for a modern Alice but it’s very much reminiscent of original Alice.”

(Disney)

(Disney)

The series includes a few recognizable voices as new characters populating modern-day Wonderland, including Donald Faison. “I'm a huge fan of the original movie,” the Scrubs alumni shared. “I felt like it was really dark so when I found out that they were making a version that is more kid-friendly and they were interested in me being a part of it, I jumped at the opportunity. Personally, I'm just really excited to be able to sing for y'all because I never get that opportunity in the first place… I’m really happy to play the March Hare, Harry the March Hare, I should say.”

Former Saturday Night Live cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer voice the duo Tweedle Do and Tweedle Don’t. “Tweedle Don’t is the safe one,” Moynihan said. “He's the one that tells you not to do things, while Tweedle Do is kind of the one who’s like, ‘Do it, do it!’ Which I think in real life is possibly the complete opposite of me and Vanessa Bayer. It just seemed like fun to play. And I love Disney, and I love Vanessa.”

The love of Disney was also felt by Eden Espinosa, who voices the new Queen of Hearts and was previously heard in Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures as Cassandra. “I grew up going to Disneyland and I worked at the park for many, many years and had the good fortune to go on and do a fireworks show, be the voice in the sky, and that created a lot of amazing opportunities with the Disney family,” the veteran of stage and screen shared. “And now, diving into animation is such a dream come true for me. So to be able to collaborate with such a creative and amazing company is a blessing.”

Voicing the title character is Libby Rue, who's been acting in theater since she was 5. “I was just so excited when I got this audition because I think Wonderland is such a great world to be in,” Libby said. “Alice is just so kind… When she’s baking, she gets to cheer up her friends when they're having a bad day and she gets to bake for all of Wonderland. And that makes her happy and it makes people around her happy. And I think that's such a great story for little kids because it tells you that when somebody’s having an off day, there's always a way to cheer them up.”

You can watch Alice cheer up Wonderland’s cast of fabulous characters in Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, premiering Wednesday, February 9th on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed