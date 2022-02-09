A&E’s “Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” Series to Premiere Memorial Day – Trailers Released

by | Feb 9, 2022 12:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

A&E Network announced titles and premiere dates for two upcoming Bobby Brown projects, along with the release of trailers for both shows during a TCA press conference.

(©1997 Todd Kaplan)

What’s Happening:

  • A&E Network will spend Memorial Day Weekend with music icon and Grammy Award-winner Bobby Brown.
  • Biography: Bobby Brown is a two-night event that will air May 30th and May 31st at 8/7c, chronicling Brown’s rise to superstardom, personal struggles, and the loss of two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.
  • Bobby Brown: Every Little Step is a 12-episode documentary series following Brown’s current life with his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children, his new business ventures, and the 2022 New Edition reunion tour.
  • The premiere of Bobby Brown: Every Little Step will follow the second part of Biography: Bobby Brown on May 31st at 10/9c. New episodes will air Tuesdays at 9/8c beginning June 7th.
  • Both the documentary event and series will be available on-demand and streaming on the A&E app and aetv.com.
  • A&E is part of A+E Networks, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Corporation.
  • More information on each show can be found below, along with trailers for each.

About “Biography: Bobby Brown”

  • “From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before Biography: Bobby Brown. In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary. In an effort to come to terms with his tumultuous past, Bobby, for the very first time, visits the gravesite of Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina and holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Junior. The documentary includes interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as his family, friends and those who experienced this journey with him. Over the course of two nights, viewers will get to hear never-before-heard stories as they reflect on Bobby’s life both on and off stage.”
  • Two-night event airing May 30th and 31st at 8/7c.
  • Biography: Bobby Brown is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films. Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment. Tara Long, J. Kevin Swain and Lauren Lazin serve as executive producers for eOne. Mark Ford and Kevin Lopezserve as executive producers Creature Films. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramsonserve as executive producers for A&E Network.”

About “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step”

  • “After facing immense tragedy and adversity in the public eye, the Browns are ready to invite fans into their world as they embark on a new chapter of life in the 12-episode docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. Through exclusive access into their day-to-day lives, follow along as Bobby juggles his music career, raising a family, dealing with the recent loss of his son, sobriety and focusing on his physical health. There’s never a dull moment in the Brown household as they move through the triumphs and travails of everyday life and prepare for new adventures. Get to know Bobby, Alicia, La’Princia, Landon, Cassius, Hendrix and Bodhi up-close and personal, like never before.”
  • Premieres May 31st at 10/9c, with new episodes on subsequent Tuesdays at 9/8c.
  • Bobby Brown: Every Little Step is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films. Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment. Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner and Alastair Surprise serve as executive producers for eOne. Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez serve as executive producers for Creature Films. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network.”

 
 
