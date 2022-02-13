What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – February 13th-19th

It’s an epic week for new TV and movies across all networks and streaming platforms, kicking off with “The Big Game.” Here’s a look at everything that’s new this week, starting with my top 5 recommendations.

Top 5 of the Week

Super Bowl LVI When: Sunday, February 13th at 6:30/5:30c on NBC What: The can’t-miss sporting event of the year, famous for hilarious new commercials and spectacular halftime shows.

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse When: Friday, February 19th on Disney+ What: A half-hour wintertime special full of whimsy, humor, and heart with Mickey and his pals.

The Cuphead Show! When: Friday, February 19th on Netflix What: A throwback animated series based on the popular videogames featuring Cuphead and Mugman.

The Marvel ous Mrs. Maisel When: Friday, February 19th on Prime Video What: The fourth season of the Emmy-winning series from Amy Sherman-Palladino, releasing in double-episode batches on Fridays.

Space Force When: Friday, February 19th on Netflix What: Season 2 of the comedy series starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and Lisa Kudrow.



Sunday, February 13th

New TV Shows

Bel-Air – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on My Pack Life – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Some say that a house is not a home without a dog – but what about 21 rescue dogs, 2 donkeys, some pigs, an alpaca, a goat… and a very awkward llama? For Lee Asher, it’s not only another day in paradise, but it’s a chance to take on the animals who are underdogs just like him and to show them the love, confidence, and stability they need to thrive in his Oregon-based sanctuary, The Asher House. Join Lee and his extended furry-family as he goes above and beyond to create a modern-day Noah’s Ark through his sanctuary not only to provide a space for these animals, but to build a home and the best life imaginable for every animal in need.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Puppy Bowl XVIII – Special – 2/1c on Animal Planet – Competition – NR Everyone’s favorite other game is back for the ultimate woof-a-thon. The original call-to-adoption television event and cutest sports competition, Puppy Bowl , returns for its 18th year, highlighting more shelters and stories, and the most puppies ever.

– Special – 2/1c on Animal Planet – Competition – NR Super Bowl LVI – Special – 6:30/5:30c on NBC The “Big Game” finds the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, with halftime performers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Sean Forbes, and Warren Snipe.

– Special – 6:30/5:30c on

New Movies

The Story of Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Ruby, an aspiring romance novelist, joins a writers retreat in Tahoe hosted by her literary hero and hottest writer around, Marcus Harlow, in order to win a lucrative book deal. But when Woody, the outdoorsy hotel owner, shows her the beauty of nature, Ruby wonders if she’s been writing the wrong kinds of stories to impress people like Marcus.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, February 14th

New TV Shows

Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Carlo and Margherita are very much in love but something creeps into their relationship and leads them to doubt everything, even themselves.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fishbowl Wives – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In a luxury apartment building, six women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on State of the Union – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on SundanceTV – Drama – TV-MA Brendan Gleeson (The Tragedy of Macbeth, In Bruges), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and Esco Jouléy (High Maintenance) star in the all-new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s award-winning short-form drama which cleverly explores relationships and the human experience. In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counselling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns. Amongst the bickering they also discuss betrayals from their past, how they’re changing as people, and what the future of their relationship might look like in a changing world.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on SundanceTV – Drama – TV-MA

Tuesday, February 15th

New TV Shows

American Experience: “The American Diplomat” – Special – 9/8c on PBS At the height of the Cold War, the U.S. State Department remained one of the last federal agencies to truly desegregate. The agency was colloquially referred to as “pale, male and Yale.” Learn the story of the fight for inclusion in American diplomacy through the lives of three African American ambassadors: Edward R. Dudley, Terence Todman and Carl Rowan.

– Special – 9/8c on Discovering David Dobrik – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ David Dobrik, who rose to social media stardom with his wildly popular short-form vlogs, dreams of traveling the world to immerse himself in new cultures, make new friends and give back to the many people who have supported his work over the years. However, as a DACA DREAMer he is unable to freely travel outside of the U.S. – until now. In the all-new multi-platform event series, Discovering David Dobrik , David shares his journey to obtain a green card which will give him permanent resident status in the U.S. and the freedom to travel the globe to meet new people and create entertaining new content and giveaways. As a constant advocate of fellow DACA children, David’s opportunity to apply for a green card empowers him to continue supporting other DACA candidates in the greatest capacity possible.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Frontline: “American Reckoning” – Special – 10/9c on PBS An unsolved 1960s murder reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement and Black resistance. With Retro Report, the film draws on rarely seen footage filmed more than 50 years ago in Natchez, MS, and follows one family's search for justice.

– Special – 10/9c on Luda Can't Cook – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Legendary rapper, actor and restaurateur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges continues his mission to master flavors and cooking techniques from around the world, one cuisine at a time, in the three-episode return of discovery+ series Luda Can’t Cook , executive produced by record-breaking producer Will Packer and Bridges. While Ludacris has always been passionate about food, he isn’t known for his kitchen skills – but he is determined to change that. In each of the one-hour episodes, Ludacris immerses himself in a specific type of cuisine guided by an expert, including learning the fundamentals of Haitian cuisine from Haitian-born Chef Alain Lemaire and throwing a block party for guests including Chef Gregory Gourdet, exploring his love of Korean food with Chef Seung Hee Lee and cooking a three-course meal for Chef Edward Lee and comedian Lil Duval, and visiting Little Havana for a master class in Cuban food with James Beard Award-nominated Chef Michael Beltran and creating a menu for Chef Lorena Garcia – plus a visit from legendary hip-hop producer Timbaland.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Ridley Jones – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History's treasures and keep its secret safe — everything comes alive at night.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

AI Love You – Streaming on Netflix A modern love story set in the near future where an AI building is powered by human feelings. Due to a software glitch, it falls in love with a real girl, escapes the building into the body of a real man, and tries to win her affections.

– Streaming on Icahn: The Restless Bil lion aire – 9/8c on HBO HBO documentary Icahn: The Restless Billionaire , directed by Bruce David Klein, explores the fascinating contradictions at the heart of the famed financier, Carl Icahn. Amassing close to $20 billion dollars over the last half century and at the forefront of some of the most legendary business deals of our times, Icahn, often referred to as the “Lone Wolf of Wall Street,” is a feared negotiator and master strategist in the art of corporate takeovers and investments.

– 9/8c on

Wednesday, February 16th

New TV Shows

Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Docuseries – TV-14 This season of Dr. Pimple Popper features an all-new caseload for Dr. Lee as she is busier than ever! Armed with her scalpel, splash mask and sensitive disposition, Dr. Lee always hopes to make patients feel comfortable while treating their skin conditions. These episodes feature unique cases including a condition Dr. Lee has never seen before called "puffy head cylindroma" – a man with a cyst so large, it now covers his eye almost entirely – and, a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia.

– Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Docuseries – TV-14 Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trillogy – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Eternals – Special – Streaming on Disney+ An in-depth look at the making of Eternals that takes viewers behind-the-scenes with on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more. See how Eternals came to life in this fascinating, exclusive examination of the production.

– Special – Streaming on Secrets of Summer – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Secrets of Summer blends action, mystery, romance and winsome musical interludes in this story of a group of teens working to save an old hotel deep in the Argentine Delta. The show weaves together childhood memories, family secrets and unforgettable moments—all set amid a thrilling wakeboard competition.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Stuck – Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Medical – NR In the new medical series Stuck , imagine a high heel through the face, a bug lodged deeply inside an ear, an arrow through the wrist-you get the idea. Cameras are given access behind the surgical curtain to witness these particularly jaw-dropping medical conundrums and the incredible lengths that medical professionals go to fix them.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Medical – NR Swap Shop – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When the Swap Shop radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

Thursday, February 17th

New TV Shows

Big Nate – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The misadventures of Big Nate are coming to Paramount+! The all-new animated series, from Nickelodeon Animation Studio, is based on the best-selling children’s books written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. Big Nate follows a precocious 11-year-old boy named Nate and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade with humor and style.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dream Raider – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max In the near future where criminals are able to hack into your mind to commit crimes, the only people that can stop them are the Dream Raiders.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Inside the Black Box – Series Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Talk Show – NA Inside the Black Box is hosted by esteemed acting coach Tracey Moore, and multi-award-winning veteran television, film, and stage actor Joe Morton. Each episode will spotlight the world’s greatest BIPOC artists, from actors and directors to producers, writers and musicians, reflecting on how their skin tone influenced their journey to success. Filmed in a theater setting, the series features an A-list roster of talent, such as Debbie Allen, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Phylicia Rashad, Shonda Rhimes, Sherri Shepherd, Tamara Tunie, and more, with a diverse audience filled with young aspiring artists.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Talk Show – NA Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life – Special – Streaming on Netflix Following on from his 2021 nationwide tour, the comedic star takes centre stage at the sold-out Hammersmith Apollo, exploring his teenage years, working in retail, relationship dynamics and much more.

– Special – Streaming on Trolls: TrollsTopia – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock The trolls are back with an abundance of hugs, fun and cupcakes to share! Poppy accidentally offends a Cloudwhale, R&B’s Funk ship needs fixing, and Branch’s nickname just doesn’t seem to fit. Even a bubble storm pops its way through town! But with a little bit of glitter and a trolls-tastic attitude, any sticky situation can be something to celebrate in all new episodes of DreamWorks TrollsTopia streaming on Hulu February 17!

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Yabba-Dabba Dinosaur s – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Best friends Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble take their pet Dino on wild escapades through the Stone Age in this fun-filled spin-off of the classic series, The Flintstones !

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Young Wallander – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix – Drama – TV-MA Set in contemporary Sweden, Kurt Wallander is found adrift and uncertain of the future following his exit from the police force. An opportunity to re-join the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new Superintendent, Samuel Osei, takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on – Drama – TV-MA

New Movies

Erax – Streaming on Netflix During a sleepover, Auntie Opal and her niece Nina accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures that must be returned to the storybook from which they escaped.

– Streaming on Fistful of Vengeance – Streaming on Netflix Super-powered assassin Kai and friends Lu Xin and Tommy track a killer from San Francisco's Chinatown to Thailand to avenge the death of a loved one. But their hunt soon entangles them with old enemies, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world. Iko Uwais (The Raid) stars with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Lawrence Kao (Max Steel) and Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono) in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film.

– Streaming on Forgive Us Our Trespasses – Streaming on Netflix In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities.

– Streaming on Heart Shot – Streaming on Netflix High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future — until Nikki's violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear.

– Streaming on Secrets of the Salisbury Poisoning – Streaming on discovery+ In 2018, double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England. Now, the people involved and explosive new evidence tell the story of the tragic events that turned the small town into the center of a global murder plot.

– Streaming on They Live in the Grey – Streaming on Shudder While investigating a child abuse case, a young social worker discovers that a supernatural entity is tormenting the family. To save the parents from losing custody of their child, she must confront her fears and use her clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force.

– Streaming on

Friday, February 18th

New TV Shows

Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney Hill – Special – Streaming on discovery+ In September 1961, newlyweds Betty and Barney Hill encountered a UFO on a deserted New Hampshire highway. When the story leaked, they gained fame as the first widely reported alien abductees. Compelling new evidence may prove the Hills’ terrifying close encounter was real.

– Special – Streaming on Alien Abduction: Travis Walton – Special – Streaming on discovery+ In November 1975, six loggers in northeast Arizona witnessed their crewmate Travis Walton’s abduction by UFO. The Walton story became an international sensation and ripped apart a small town. Four decades later, shocking new evidence reveals the true story behind Fire in the Sky.

– Special – Streaming on The Cuphead Show! – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, The Cuphead Show! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Offering an in-depth look at how iconic American-made products are created, this series celebrates the ingenuity, passion and creativity of the people who proudly stand behind these timeless classics.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Lincoln's Dilemma – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on AppleTV+ Lincoln's Dilemma, a four-part documentary series, is a fresh exploration of President Lincoln and the complex journey to end slavery. Narrated by Jeffrey Wright and featuring the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass, the series is a 21st century examination of a complicated man and the people and events that shaped his evolving stance on slavery. All four parts of Lincoln's Dilemma will premiere globally on Friday, February 18 on Apple TV+.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Series Premiere – Prime Video Jay Baruchel hosts the much-anticipated Canadian version of the international hit comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing , where 10 of Canada’s top comedic talents face-off in a six-hour wacky competition, their objective is to eliminate others from the house by making each other laugh, while not laughing themselves. The comedian who doesn’t break a smile and outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. The series uses over thirty cameras to catch all of the deranged hijinks during the unpredictable competition as the all-star cast bring their various styles to the table, including stand-up, musical performance, improvisational, and physical comedy, among others.

– Series Premiere – Lov3 – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Ana (Elen Clarice) and the twins Sofia (Bella Camero) and Beto (João Oliveira) are siblings that live in São Paulo and refuse to experience love and sex in the same way as their parents. This becomes even stronger when their mother, Baby (Chris Couto), decides to leave her husband, Fausto (Donizeti Mazonas), and end a 30-year marriage. Ana, the eldest, is 33 years old and back with her ex-husband, Artur (Drayson Menezzes), without, however, giving up on having relationships with whoever she wants. Sofia is 24 years old, has just been fired from one more job and is sharing a house with a throuple that doesn't recognize her as part of the relationship. Finally, Beto is a young gay man who is only attracted to straight guys who end up dumping him, and now he needs to build up his self-esteem.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Painting with John – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on HBO Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, each episode of Painting with John finds the artist ensconced at his worktable, where he hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares his reflections on what he’s learned about life. Combining images of Lurie’s paintings, original music, and irreverent point of view on tapping into your childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series reminds us to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars – Special – Streaming on Netflix They could have sent robots. Instead, they sent Rabbids. Join the unlikely team on a madcap mission to Mars where absolutely nothing goes as planned.

– Special – Streaming on Severance – Series Premiere – Streaming on AppleTV+ From director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson comes “Severance.” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Space Force – Season 2 – Streaming on Netflix Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.

– Season 2 – Streaming on Uprooted – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Uprooted tells the story of Keith Warren, who was 19 years old when his body was found hanging from a tree in 1986. The police ruled it a suicide at the scene. The tree was cut down, his family was not informed for over six hours, no autopsy was performed and no criminal investigation was ever opened. Keith’s sister, Sherri, has spent the last 34 years investigating her brother’s death, and looking for closure. Closer than she’s been in decades, Sherri is fighting a corrupt system in hopes of getting justice for her brother.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Special – Streaming on Disney+ The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – Streaming on Netflix In the chilling documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing , Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy uncovers the negligence and corporate greed that led to two Boeing MAX 737 plane crashes within the span of just five months. Guided by aviation experts, news journalists, former Boeing employees, the United States Congress, and the families of victims, the film reveals a culture of reckless cost-cutting and concealment at the once-venerated company. A fierce indictment of Wall Street's corrupting influence, DOWNFALL exposes larger questions about the perils of America’s corporate ethos and the staggering human cost. Directed and produced by Rory Kennedy. Produced and co-written by Mark Bailey. Executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

– Streaming on Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Streaming on Netflix After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

– Streaming on

Saturday, February 19th

New TV Shows

Whitesnake: Story of Their Songs – Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR We delve into the six songs that saw British Blues rockers Whitesnake become global rock icons. From their early origins in England though to their 80s US chart-topping smash hit, ‘Here I Go Again’. We hear from current & former band members, the Emmy award winning video director & industry experts who witnessed it all. Original members, Guitarist Bernie Marsden & Bass player Neil Murray recall the groups early days and the drive that saw lead singer David Coverdale consistently change the bands line-up. Blues Guitarist Joe Bonamassa offers his unique appraisal of what makes the band’s music so memorable. Recording engineer Mike Fraser unpacks the sonics of Whitesnake’s multi-platinum breakthrough US album '1987'. Emmy winning director Marty Callner talks us through Whitesnake’s iconic videos, and how model & actress Tawny Kitaen became a vital influence in the band’s huge success. Whilst Whitesnake’s six string legends Adrian Vandenberg & Steve Vai give the low down on their part in helping Whitesnake become one of the biggest rock acts on the planet.

– Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR

New Movies

Caught in His Web – 8/7c on Lifetime Inspired by actual events, Caught in His Web tells the horrifying story of Emma (Alison Thorton), Olivia (Malia Baker) and Gabby (Emma Tremblay) who are each unknowingly tormented by a mysterious cyberbully by the name “Blake.” Infiltrating each of their lives by hacking into their cell phones and computers, “Blake” coerces them to send nude photos and continually harasses them and tracks their every move. Feeling extremely alone and experiencing anxiety, depression and fear, the girls later discover they are not alone in being tormented. They decide to join forces and enlist the help of Detective Holland (Garcelle Beauvais), in the hunt to unmask their harasser and end their nightmare.

– 8/7c on

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now