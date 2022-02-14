Season 2 of “Chad” Premieres April 11th on TBS, Teaser Trailer Released

TBS just announced the season two premiere of Chad starring Nasim Pedrad alongside a new trailer.
What’s Happening:
- Cable’s #1 new scripted comedy of 2021 returns April 11th with the debut of season 2 of Chad on TBS.
- The announcement was made by Warner Bros. Television during a TCA press day.
- Chad stars Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live, Aladdin), who also serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.
- Returning cast for season two will include Jake Ryan as Peter; Paul Chahidi as Uncle Hamid; Saba Homayoon as Naz, Chad’s mother; Ella Mika as Chad’s sister, Niki; Alexa Loo as Denise; and Thomas Barbusca as Reid. Sara Malal Rowe has also been added to the lineup this season.
- Max Searle serves as co-showrunner with Pedrad and executive producer.
- Rob Rossell executive produced and co-developed Chad.
- Check out the season 2 teaser trailer below.
About Chad Season 2:
- “Summer break is over and it’s sophomore year for newly elected class president, Chad Amani (Pedrad). In this hilarious second season, Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency, has a surprising new love interest, and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother – all while continuing to worry about his popularity, and discovering new ways to relate to his Persian cultural roots. Chad’s epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line–but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Jake Ryan) keep Chad on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be – the most American boy in the history of the world.”
