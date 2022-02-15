Harry Haft Biopic “The Survivor” to Premiere on Holocost Rememberance Day on HBO

The HBO Original Film The Survivor directed by Barry Levinson will premiere April 27th on HBO and HBO Max.
What’s Happening:
- Award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson returns to HBO on April 27th with The Survivor, announced today at a TCA press conference.
- The film is based on the true story of Harry Haft who survived Auschwitz and was forced to participate in gladiatorial boxing.
- The Survivor is adapted from the book Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano by Alan Haft.
- The film reunites Barry Levinson with star Ben Foster, whose first film role was in Levinson’s Liberty Heights.
- The Survivor debuts on Wednesday, April 27th at 8/7c in honor of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day).
- The film’s production was aided by a team at USC Shoah Foundation who provided detailed historical consulting in addition to access to a testimony of Haft, filmed in 2007 and preserved within USC Shoah Foundation's Visual History Archive.
- The Survivor is produced by New Mandate Films’ Matti Leshem (The Shallows), BRON Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert (Bombshell, Monster, The Front Runner), Baltimore Pictures’ Jason Sosnoff (HBO’s Paterno and The Wizard of Lies) and Barry Levinson (Donnie Brasco, Bugsy) and Scott Pardo (Hope & A Little Sugar).
- Executive Producers are Joel Greenberg, Ben Foster, Danny Devito, Brenda Gilbert, Steven Thibault, Ashley Levinson, Anjay Nagpal, Ron McLeod, Jason Cloth and Richard McConnell.
- The film is from New Mandate Films and BRON Studios, in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media.
The Survivor Cast:
- Ben Foster (Leave No Trace, Hell or High Water)
- Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread)
- Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie)
- Saro Emirze (Wilsberg)
- Dar Zuzovsky (Hostages)
- Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
- John Leguizamo (Latin History for Morons)
