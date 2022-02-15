HBO Max Releases First-Look Images from “The Staircase” Starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette

HBO Max just released two first-look images from the upcoming limited series The Staircase starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette.
What’s Happening:
- During a TCA press conference for the upcoming limited series The Staircase, HBO Max released two first-look images.
- The series is based on the true story of Michael Peterson and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.
- The Staircase will premiere this Spring, but a specific release date hasn’t been announced yet.
- The limited series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn.
- Campos also directs six of the eight episodes.
- The Staircase is co-produced by Annapurna Television.
The Staircase Premise:
- “Based on a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.”
The Staircase Cast:
- Colin Firth
- Toni Collette
- Michael Stuhlbarg
- Juliette Binoche
- Dane DeHaan
- Olivia DeJonge
- Rosemarie DeWitt
- Tim Guinee
- Patrick Schwarzenegger
- Sophie Turner
- Vincent Vermignon
- Odessa Young
- Parker Posey
