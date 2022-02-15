HBO Max’s Julia Childs Series “Julia” to Premiere March 31st with 3 Episodes

HBO Max just announced the premiere date for Julia, inspired by the life of Julia Child.
What’s Happening:
- During a TCA presentation, HBO Max announced that Julia will premiere on March 31st with 3 episodes.
- The 8-episode series is inspired by the life of Julia Child amidst the emergence of public television and the women’s movement.
- Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment for HBO Max.
- Chris Keyser (The Society) serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb.
- Additional executive producers include Erwin Stoff (Edge of Tomorrow), Kimberly Carver, and Charles McDougall
- Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.
About Julia:
- “Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.”
Julia Cast:
- Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)
- David Hyde Pierce (Frasier)
- Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary)
- Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet)
- Fran Kranz (Homecoming)
- Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)
