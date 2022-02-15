HBO’s “We Own This City” to Premiere April 25th

HBO’s limited series We Own This City will premiere on April 25th.
What’s Happening:
- During a TCA press conference, HBO announced that We Own This City will premiere on Monday, April 25th.
- Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max when they air.
- The series is based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton about the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force.
- We Own This City is created and executive produced by George Pelecanos and David Simon.
- Reinaldo Marcus Green serves as director and executive producer.
- Executive producers include Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, Kary Antholis. Co-executive producers are Bill Zorzi. Writers include Pelecanos, Simon, Burns, Zorzi, and D. Watkins.
We Own This City Synopsis:
- “Based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, We Own This City chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”
We Own This City Cast:
- Jon Bernthal
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Jamie Hector
- McKinley Belcher III
- Darrell Britt-Gibson
- Josh Charles
- Dagmara Domińczyk
- Rob Brown
- Don Harvey
- David Corenswet
- Larry Mitchell
- Ian Duff
- Delaney Williams
- Lucas Van Engen
- Treat Williams
- Gabrielle Carteris
- Tray Chaney
- Domenick Lombardozzi
- Thaddeus Street
- Jermaine Crawford
- Nathan E. Corbett
- Chris Clanton
- Anwan Glover
- Bobby Brown
- Michael Salconi
- Susan Rome
- Kim Tuvin
- Maria Broom
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).