“Turning Red” Toys and Products Revealed from Just Play – Dolls, Plush, Figures and More!

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red begins streaming on March 11th on Disney+ and with less than a month before the premiere, we’ve got a look at some exciting toys and products coming soon from Just Play. These items capture the fun, transformative, and adorable spirit of the film. Take a look!

Many Moods of Red Panda Mei Animated Plush

“Bring home all the fun and excitement from Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red , with the Many Moods of Red Panda Mei Animated Plush. Press her hand to hear music inspired by the film and cute phrases like, ‘I’m calm!’ Squeeze her belly to see her arms raise and hear her growl with excitement. Then, take a deep breath and calm down alongside Red Panda Mei. An excellent toy for imaginative role-play, Disney and Pixar fans will love this relatable – and excitable – giant red panda. At 12-inches tall, this plush is sure to bring lots of giggles and warmhearted fun.”

, with the Many Moods of Red Panda Mei Animated Plush. Press her hand to hear music inspired by the film and cute phrases like, ‘I’m calm!’ Squeeze her belly to see her arms raise and hear her growl with excitement. Then, take a deep breath and calm down alongside Red Panda Mei. An excellent toy for imaginative role-play, Disney and Pixar fans will love this relatable – and excitable – giant red panda. At 12-inches tall, this plush is sure to bring lots of giggles and warmhearted fun.” Requires 2 x AAA batteries (included).

Ages 3+.

SRP $24.99.

Available at Target, Walmart and Amazon

Deluxe Meilin Doll

Experience the entire range of emotions with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Deluxe Meilin Doll. This 6-inch cutie features 2-in-1 fun. Begin play with Meilin Lee dressed in her red sweater, skirt, and sneakers. As she gets excited, dress her in the fuzzy, Red Panda Mei outfit and soft sculpted mask. Then, let the pandemonium begin! 5 points of articulation allow an array of action poses. A perfect gift for both children and Pixar collectors, this beautifully crafted Deluxe Meilin Doll with panda outfit is truly something to get excited about.”

Deluxe Meilin Doll. This 6-inch cutie features 2-in-1 fun. Begin play with Meilin Lee dressed in her red sweater, skirt, and sneakers. As she gets excited, dress her in the fuzzy, Red Panda Mei outfit and soft sculpted mask. Then, let the pandemonium begin! 5 points of articulation allow an array of action poses. A perfect gift for both children and Pixar collectors, this beautifully crafted Deluxe Meilin Doll with panda outfit is truly something to get excited about.” Ages 3+.

SRP $19.99.

Available at Target and Amazon.

Meilin Lee Doll

“Join the pandemonium with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Meilin Lee Doll. This sweet kid may seem like your average middle school student, but she has a secret. When her emotions surge, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she calms down. This 6-inch Meilin doll is articulated, poseable, and comes with a removable red panda hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. She is sure to spark imaginative play, reenactments, new adventures, and creative storytelling. A great gift for Pixar fans, this beautifully crafted Deluxe Meilin Lee Doll is something to get excited about.”

Meilin Lee Doll. This sweet kid may seem like your average middle school student, but she has a secret. When her emotions surge, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she calms down. This 6-inch Meilin doll is articulated, poseable, and comes with a removable red panda hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. She is sure to spark imaginative play, reenactments, new adventures, and creative storytelling. A great gift for Pixar fans, this beautifully crafted Deluxe Meilin Lee Doll is something to get excited about.” Ages 3+.

SRP $12.97.

Available exclusively at Walmart.

Secret Journal

“In Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red , Meilin Lee turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited. Her biggest secret may now be out, but fans can express personal thoughts and ideas in the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Secret Journal. This notebook features a furry plush Red Panda Mei face on the cover and contains lots of pages ready for writing, a hidden compartment, stickers, and even an invisible ink UV pen. Jot down a secret, then shine the UV light on the page to reveal the message. This soft journal provides a safe space for kids to express their deepest feelings, write their secret crush’s initials, and record life’s most excitable moments.”

, Meilin Lee turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited. Her biggest secret may now be out, but fans can express personal thoughts and ideas in the Disney and Pixar Secret Journal. This notebook features a furry plush Red Panda Mei face on the cover and contains lots of pages ready for writing, a hidden compartment, stickers, and even an invisible ink UV pen. Jot down a secret, then shine the UV light on the page to reveal the message. This soft journal provides a safe space for kids to express their deepest feelings, write their secret crush’s initials, and record life’s most excitable moments.” Ages 3+.

SRP $19.99.

Available at Amazon and Walmart.

Jumbo Plus Red Panda Mei

“Take part in a whirlwind of emotions with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Jumbo Plush Red Panda Mei. Meilin Lee has a big secret: when she gets excited, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she regains her composure. Kids will make up delightfully exciting stories about this supersized cuddly 16-inch plush, and she’s sure to be a wonderful prompt for conversations about feelings and emotions. Her sweet face, striped tail, white ears, and soft fabrics are sure to make this excitable red panda a treasured part of any child’s toy collection.”

Jumbo Plush Red Panda Mei. Meilin Lee has a big secret: when she gets excited, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she regains her composure. Kids will make up delightfully exciting stories about this supersized cuddly 16-inch plush, and she’s sure to be a wonderful prompt for conversations about feelings and emotions. Her sweet face, striped tail, white ears, and soft fabrics are sure to make this excitable red panda a treasured part of any child’s toy collection.” Ages 3+.

SRP $19.99.

Available on Amazon.

Red Panda Mei Concert Plush

“Take the excitement of Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red home with the 11-inch Red Panda Mei Concert Plush. Press her hand to see her T-shirt light up as 4-Town’s song, ‘Nobody Like U’ plays. This soft, huggable plush is always ready to play along with fans. Sculpted from soft fabrics, the cuddly Red Panda Mei Concert Plush is a great companion at all 4-Town shows, and is sure to inspire creative role-play, karaoke marathons, and big adventures. This plush is excited to become a treasured part of any groupies’ collection.”

home with the 11-inch Red Panda Mei Concert Plush. Press her hand to see her T-shirt light up as 4-Town’s song, ‘Nobody Like U’ plays. This soft, huggable plush is always ready to play along with fans. Sculpted from soft fabrics, the cuddly Red Panda Mei Concert Plush is a great companion at all 4-Town shows, and is sure to inspire creative role-play, karaoke marathons, and big adventures. This plush is excited to become a treasured part of any groupies’ collection.” Requires 3 x AG13 batteries (included).

Ages 3+.

SRP $16.97.

Available exclusively at Walmart.

Small Plush Red Panda Mei

“Take part in a whirlwind of emotions with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Small Plush Red Panda Mei. Meilin Lee has a big secret: when her emotions surge, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she regains her composure. Kids will make up delightfully exciting stories about this cuddly 8-inch bean plush who’s sure to be a wonderful prompt for conversations about feelings and emotions. Red Panda Mei’s sweet face, striped tail, white ears, and soft fabrics are sure to make this excitable red panda a treasured part of any collection.”

Small Plush Red Panda Mei. Meilin Lee has a big secret: when her emotions surge, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she regains her composure. Kids will make up delightfully exciting stories about this cuddly 8-inch bean plush who’s sure to be a wonderful prompt for conversations about feelings and emotions. Red Panda Mei’s sweet face, striped tail, white ears, and soft fabrics are sure to make this excitable red panda a treasured part of any collection.” Ages 3+.

SRP $7.99.

Available at Walmart and Amazon.

BFF Collectible Figure Set

“Experience the rollercoaster of junior high with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Collectible Figure Set. When pandemonium breaks loose, Meilin Lee (or Red Panda Mei) and her best friends are sure to be at the center of the action. This 5 piece kit includes Meilin Lee, Red Panda Mei, Abby Park, Miriam Mendelsohn, and Priya Mangal. Each figure features a different, personality-packed pose. Movie fans can recreate favorite scenes or create new stories. This beautifully crafted Best Friend Set is truly something to get excited about.”

Collectible Figure Set. When pandemonium breaks loose, Meilin Lee (or Red Panda Mei) and her best friends are sure to be at the center of the action. This 5 piece kit includes Meilin Lee, Red Panda Mei, Abby Park, Miriam Mendelsohn, and Priya Mangal. Each figure features a different, personality-packed pose. Movie fans can recreate favorite scenes or create new stories. This beautifully crafted Best Friend Set is truly something to get excited about.” Ages 3+

SRP $12.99.

Available at Target and Amazon.

Collectible Figures

Unwrap the fun with Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red Collectible Figures. Find a 2.25-inch surprise figure hidden inside the blind bag. Each features Meilin Lee in her human or red panda form exhibiting a range of emotions, including excited, starstruck, angry, and happy. Be on the lookout for the rare, fuzzy Red Panda Mei chase figure. Collect all 10 figures to reenact favorite scenes from the movie or invent new adventures. The possibilities are as endless as they are exciting. Great for play or display, these blind bag collectibles make wonderful party favors and cupcake toppers.”

Collectible Figures. Find a 2.25-inch surprise figure hidden inside the blind bag. Each features Meilin Lee in her human or red panda form exhibiting a range of emotions, including excited, starstruck, angry, and happy. Be on the lookout for the rare, fuzzy Red Panda Mei chase figure. Collect all 10 figures to reenact favorite scenes from the movie or invent new adventures. The possibilities are as endless as they are exciting. Great for play or display, these blind bag collectibles make wonderful party favors and cupcake toppers.” Ages 3+.

SRP $4.99.

Available at Walmart and Target.

Deluxe Shrinky Dinks Shrink & Wear Jewelry Set

“Color, bake, shrink, and get excited about accessorizing with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Deluxe Shrinky Dinks Shrink & Wear Jewelry Set. This 100+ piece arts and crafts set includes 63 precut Shrinky Dinks, 8 colored pencils, 15 adhesive dots, beads, 4 earring hooks, 4 barrettes, 2 keychains, 4 pins, 1 choker necklace, and enough elastic string to create pandemonium-filled jewelry based on the story of Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red . Simply color the Shrinky Dink shapes, and with the help of an adult, shrink in an oven or toaster oven. Add pieces to the charm bracelets, attach to barrettes, dangle from earrings, and get excited, just like Meilin Lee! Pretend to turn into Red Panda Mei, then get Zen – and excited again! With so many shapes to color and shrink, kids will have loads of fun accessorizing, creating storytelling jewelry, and showing off their creativity.”

Deluxe Shrinky Dinks Shrink & Wear Jewelry Set. This 100+ piece arts and crafts set includes 63 precut Shrinky Dinks, 8 colored pencils, 15 adhesive dots, beads, 4 earring hooks, 4 barrettes, 2 keychains, 4 pins, 1 choker necklace, and enough elastic string to create pandemonium-filled jewelry based on the story of Disney and Pixar’s . Simply color the Shrinky Dink shapes, and with the help of an adult, shrink in an oven or toaster oven. Add pieces to the charm bracelets, attach to barrettes, dangle from earrings, and get excited, just like Meilin Lee! Pretend to turn into Red Panda Mei, then get Zen – and excited again! With so many shapes to color and shrink, kids will have loads of fun accessorizing, creating storytelling jewelry, and showing off their creativity.” Ages 5+.

SRP $14.99.

Available exclusively on Amazon.

Meilin Lee Reversible Plush Character Head