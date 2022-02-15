“Turning Red” Toys and Products Revealed from Just Play – Dolls, Plush, Figures and More!

by | Feb 15, 2022 9:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red begins streaming on March 11th on Disney+ and with less than a month before the premiere, we’ve got a look at some exciting toys and products coming soon from Just Play. These items capture the fun, transformative, and adorable spirit of the film. Take a look!

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

Many Moods of Red Panda Mei Animated Plush

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “Bring home all the fun and excitement from Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, with the Many Moods of Red Panda Mei Animated Plush. Press her hand to hear music inspired by the film and cute phrases like, ‘I’m calm!’ Squeeze her belly to see her arms raise and hear her growl with excitement. Then, take a deep breath and calm down alongside Red Panda Mei. An excellent toy for imaginative role-play, Disney and Pixar fans will love this relatable – and excitable – giant red panda. At 12-inches tall, this plush is sure to bring lots of giggles and warmhearted fun.”
  • Requires 2 x AAA batteries (included).
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $24.99.
  • Available at Target, Walmart and Amazon

Deluxe Meilin Doll

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • Experience the entire range of emotions with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Deluxe Meilin Doll. This 6-inch cutie features 2-in-1 fun. Begin play with Meilin Lee dressed in her red sweater, skirt, and sneakers. As she gets excited, dress her in the fuzzy, Red Panda Mei outfit and soft sculpted mask. Then, let the pandemonium begin! 5 points of articulation allow an array of action poses. A perfect gift for both children and Pixar collectors, this beautifully crafted Deluxe Meilin Doll with panda outfit is truly something to get excited about.”
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $19.99.
  • Available at Target and Amazon.

Meilin Lee Doll

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “Join the pandemonium with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Meilin Lee Doll. This sweet kid may seem like your average middle school student, but she has a secret. When her emotions surge, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she calms down. This 6-inch Meilin doll is articulated, poseable, and comes with a removable red panda hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. She is sure to spark imaginative play, reenactments, new adventures, and creative storytelling. A great gift for Pixar fans, this beautifully crafted Deluxe Meilin Lee Doll is something to get excited about.”
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $12.97.
  • Available exclusively at Walmart.

Secret Journal

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “In Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, Meilin Lee turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited. Her biggest secret may now be out, but fans can express personal thoughts and ideas in the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Secret Journal. This notebook features a furry plush Red Panda Mei face on the cover and contains lots of pages ready for writing, a hidden compartment, stickers, and even an invisible ink UV pen. Jot down a secret, then shine the UV light on the page to reveal the message. This soft journal provides a safe space for kids to express their deepest feelings, write their secret crush’s initials, and record life’s most excitable moments.”
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $19.99.
  • Available at Amazon and Walmart.

Jumbo Plus Red Panda Mei

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “Take part in a whirlwind of emotions with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Jumbo Plush Red Panda Mei. Meilin Lee has a big secret: when she gets excited, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she regains her composure. Kids will make up delightfully exciting stories about this supersized cuddly 16-inch plush, and she’s sure to be a wonderful prompt for conversations about feelings and emotions. Her sweet face, striped tail, white ears, and soft fabrics are sure to make this excitable red panda a treasured part of any child’s toy collection.”
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $19.99.
  • Available on Amazon.

Red Panda Mei Concert Plush

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “Take the excitement of Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red home with the 11-inch Red Panda Mei Concert Plush. Press her hand to see her T-shirt light up as 4-Town’s song, ‘Nobody Like U’ plays. This soft, huggable plush is always ready to play along with fans. Sculpted from soft fabrics, the cuddly Red Panda Mei Concert Plush is a great companion at all 4-Town shows, and is sure to inspire creative role-play, karaoke marathons, and big adventures. This plush is excited to become a treasured part of any groupies’ collection.”
  • Requires 3 x AG13 batteries (included).
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $16.97.
  • Available exclusively at Walmart.

               

Small Plush Red Panda Mei

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “Take part in a whirlwind of emotions with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Small Plush Red Panda Mei. Meilin Lee has a big secret: when her emotions surge, she turns into a giant red panda – and causes pandemonium until she regains her composure. Kids will make up delightfully exciting stories about this cuddly 8-inch bean plush who’s sure to be a wonderful prompt for conversations about feelings and emotions. Red Panda Mei’s sweet face, striped tail, white ears, and soft fabrics are sure to make this excitable red panda a treasured part of any collection.”
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $7.99.
  • Available at Walmart and Amazon.

BFF Collectible Figure Set

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “Experience the rollercoaster of junior high with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Collectible Figure Set. When pandemonium breaks loose, Meilin Lee (or Red Panda Mei) and her best friends are sure to be at the center of the action. This 5 piece kit includes Meilin Lee, Red Panda Mei, Abby Park, Miriam Mendelsohn, and Priya Mangal. Each figure features a different, personality-packed pose. Movie fans can recreate favorite scenes or create new stories. This beautifully crafted Best Friend Set is truly something to get excited about.”
  • Ages 3+
  • SRP $12.99.
  • Available at Target and Amazon.

Collectible Figures

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • Unwrap the fun with Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red Collectible Figures. Find a 2.25-inch surprise figure hidden inside the blind bag. Each features Meilin Lee in her human or red panda form exhibiting a range of emotions, including excited, starstruck, angry, and happy. Be on the lookout for the rare, fuzzy Red Panda Mei chase figure. Collect all 10 figures to reenact favorite scenes from the movie or invent new adventures. The possibilities are as endless as they are exciting. Great for play or display, these blind bag collectibles make wonderful party favors and cupcake toppers.”
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $4.99.
  • Available at Walmart and Target.

Deluxe Shrinky Dinks Shrink & Wear Jewelry Set

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “Color, bake, shrink, and get excited about accessorizing with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Deluxe Shrinky Dinks Shrink & Wear Jewelry Set. This 100+ piece arts and crafts set includes 63 precut Shrinky Dinks, 8 colored pencils, 15 adhesive dots, beads, 4 earring hooks, 4 barrettes, 2 keychains, 4 pins, 1 choker necklace, and enough elastic string to create pandemonium-filled jewelry based on the story of Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red. Simply color the Shrinky Dink shapes, and with the help of an adult, shrink in an oven or toaster oven. Add pieces to the charm bracelets, attach to barrettes, dangle from earrings, and get excited, just like Meilin Lee! Pretend to turn into Red Panda Mei, then get Zen – and excited again! With so many shapes to color and shrink, kids will have loads of fun accessorizing, creating storytelling jewelry, and showing off their creativity.”
  • Ages 5+.
  • SRP $14.99.
  • Available exclusively on Amazon.

Meilin Lee Reversible Plush Character Head

(Just Play/Pixar)

(Just Play/Pixar)

  • “Just when Meilin Lee thinks she’s getting ‘a-head’ of her emotions, Poof! She turns into a giant red panda! Bring home all the pandemonium and fun with the Disney and Pixar Turning Red Meilin Lee Reversible Plush Character Head. When things are calm, fun-loving junior-high girl, Meilin Lee smiles brightly. Then, flip the plush character head to reveal Red Panda Mei. Imagine the fun kids will have retelling the story of Turning Red, or making up entirely new adventures. Parents may even use this sweet plush as a super soft conversation tool that helps kids talk about their feelings – or simply add a very exciting pop of color to beds, couches, and more.”
  • Ages 3+.
  • SRP $14.99.
  • Available exclusively on Amazon.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed