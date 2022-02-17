FX and BBC Announce Cast of “Great Expectations” Miniseries, Headlined by Olivia Coleman

FX and BBC have announced the cast of Steven Knight’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, headlined by Olivia Coleman.
What’s Happening:
- FX and BBC are collaborating on a six-part limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations from Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning writer Steven Knight.
- Casting news was shared during a TCA presentation from FX.
- Olivia Coleman stars as Miss Havisham, with additional cast including Fionn Whitehead, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, and Matt Berry.
- First published as weekly chapters in 1890, Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations tells the coming-of-age story of an orphan named Pip.
- This is Steve Knight’s second Charles Dickens adaptation, following the limited series of A Christmas Carol, also for FX and BBC and commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of Drama and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC and FX.
- Steve Knight will write and executive produce Great Expectations, which will also be executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi for the BBC – the team behind A Christmas Carol.
- Great Expectations will be produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.
- Lucy Forbes (The End of the F***ing World, In My Skin, This is Going to Hurt) will serve as lead director.
Great Expectations Cast:
- Olivia Colman – Miss Havisham
- Fionn Whitehead – Pip
- Ashley Thomas – Jaggers
- Johnny Harris – Magwitch
- Shalom Brune-Franklin – Estella
- Hayley Squires – Sara
- Owen McDonnell – Joe
- Trystan Gravelle – Compeyson
- Matt Berry – Mr. Pumblechuck
