FX Announces 5th Installment of “Fargo”

by | Feb 17, 2022 8:30 AM Pacific Time

FX just announced a 5th season of their award-winning limited series Fargo ahead of a day of TCA press conferences.

What’s Happening:

  • Emmy, AFI, TCA, and Peabody Winner Fargo will return for a fifth installment on FX.
  • The news was announced by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment.
  • The series has continuously jumped through time and the fifth season is no exception.
  • “Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”, reads the brief logline for the upcoming season.
  • Fargo was created by Peabody and Emmy Award-winning writer/director/executive producer Noah Hawley.
  • Hawley’s 26 Keys will lead the creative team on the latest installment.
  • Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Old Man, Dopesick), and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serves as Executive Producer along with Joel & Ethan Coen, and Steve Stark (Vikings: Valhalla, Wednesday) of Toluca Pictures.
  • Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

What They’re Saying:

  • Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment: “Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series.”
  • Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television, MGM: “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”
 
 
