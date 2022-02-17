Photos: “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Activation with Photo Op Opens in Inglewood, California

With the highly anticipated animated revival series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder arriving on Disney+ next week, it makes sense that Disney is getting the word out about the upcoming show in as many ways as possible.

That’s why Disney+ has partnered with the black-women-owned Los Angeles coffee shop Sip & Sonder (nestled within the neighborhood of Inglewood, California) to celebrate Black History Month with an activation themed to The Proud Family: Louder and Produer, plus other black stories on the streaming service.

1 of 11

I drove down to Inglewood this morning to visit Sip & Sonder to check out The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder photo op (a recreation of the titular Proud family’s living room) and see what other types of Disney+ promotions were happening around the coffee shop. Upon arriving, I took notice of the window decorations reflecting Disney+’s “Celebrate Black Stories” collection pattern, grabbed a complimentary button depicting one of the characters from The Proud Family (there were also buttons celebrating other content like The Princess and the Frog, Encanto, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and saw the special drink cups and menu items– like “The Penny Pink Drink”– that tied in with the activation.

This community event runs from now through the end of February, and The Proud Family living room set is available for all of Sip & Sonder’s customers to enjoy. The popular Inglewood coffee shop’s hours are 7:30 AM through 5:30 PM Mondays through Fridays, and 9:00 AM through 3:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. During your visit, don’t forget to scan the unique QR code to access a “Gummy Yummies Proud Snacks” Instagram filter.

1 of 11

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres Wednesday, February 23, exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now