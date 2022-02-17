TV Review: “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

The Proud Family is back — and, honestly, after watching this new series, you have to ask yourself: did they ever really leave? The new series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder kicks off on Disney+ this month and fans of the show are definitely going to be happy with the results!

The first episode starts off as if Penny has been asleep this whole time. No one really mentions “Where have we been? What year is it?” Everyone is just going with the flow and, honestly, that works.

Penny and the gang are going through lots of changes, though. Well, most of the gang is going through changes while Oscar, Sugar Mama, and Trudy are still the same as they were. Oscar is still calling “TRUDY” through the house, Sugar Mama is still making fun of Oscar, and Trudy is still the only adult with some real sense. The kids are the one that have really gone through changes, as puberty has hit most of them harder than a bag of bricks. Penny is trying to master walking in wedges, LaCienega is a disaster, and Michael has had a major glow up!

I can’t wait to watch this series in its entirety! Not being much of a fan of the original, I watched this new series and found myself laughing the whole time. It’s great to see this show making a comeback and I’m sure long time fans will be happy with this new series.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere on Disney+ on February 23rd.