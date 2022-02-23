Interview: F. Michael Haynie – The Performer Behind Olaf in “Frozen” Coming to Orlando

by | Feb 23, 2022 6:13 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As Orlando gets ready to become Frozen with a two week run at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this week, I had the opportunity to speak with F. Michael Haynie who brings Olaf to life on stage. As no stranger to iconic characters, Haynie has brought the munchkin Boq in Wicked, candy-obsessed Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame to life and has now been the person behind Olaf for almost 300 performances with no sign of stopping.

Going into this chat, I couldn’t stop telling people that I was going to be talking to Olaf and watching their faces and I do have to admit that, when the call connected, I most definitely had some butterflies in my stomach. But, what started as a Q&A call quickly turned into a fun conversation. Haynie started off talking to me about his love of Star Wars, which immediately made me want to head to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and get some Blue Milk with them.

Starting off, we discussed what it was like to portray one of the most iconic characters since Mickey Mouse (my words).

“It is a great honor and horrifying at the same time, being part of this amazing character is an important and special privilege.” Haynie went on to talk about how Olaf is continually evolving and that, with each of the past actors from the great Josh Gad, Greg Hildreth and Rayann Redmond (both portrayed on Broadway), everyone's favorite snowman has taken on a little bit of each of those. I must say, speaking with them you could tell the love of this show, Olaf, and everyone around the world that has helped bring him to life.

Moving into the show itself, I asked about a favorite moment during the show.

My favorite moment is actually an offstage moment, about 55 minutes in is the first time Olaf takes the stage and as I approach from the wings I see Autin Colby (Hans) and Jeremy Morris (Duke of Weselton) and ask about the audience. I then go and do my 5 minutes of In Summer then go off stage and see Caroline Bowman (Elsa) as she is about to go out and perform Let It Go and it is just a small thing but it is like passing the baton.” Just hearing them talk about how much of a family the cast is was amazing and Haynie is so humble. At no time did I feel like I was speaking with a star of one of the biggest shows touring now but someone who is part of a team and so very passionate about the arts.

The topic of the shutdown and being back on tour came up and I asked about how it feels to be back and the changes.

“One of the things that we love is looking out into the audience and seeing all the masked faces. We realize that for many of the kids this is their first live show and just the fact that they are making the effort to come out we are thankful for and that is part of making the magic happen.”

While talking about Olaf, Haynie let me know that, when they saw Frozen 2, the first thing that happened was a call to have something added to the show. Now, they wouldn’t tell me what it was, I did get it is just one word and a true laugh out loud moment from the film, so keep an ear out for it.

Disney’s Frozen opens at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this Thursday for a two week run — but also make sure you check the calendar for the North American tour for a date near you.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed