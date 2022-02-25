Dining Among The Stars Aboard the Halcyon — Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Culinary Preview

by | Feb 25, 2022 6:03 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Built nearly three centuries ago on Corellia – in the same shipyards that produced the famed Millennium Falcon – the Halcyon starcruiser offers an expert crew with deep knowledge of the galaxy’s space routes. Its clean, elegant lines are reminiscent of Leia Organa’s personal ship, the Tantive IV, while evoking the glitz of high galactic society.

For the past many months, we have been given hints as to what to expect from the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. However, over these past few days, we have finally gotten our first chance to really learn first hand about the Halcyon and what lies in store for guests able to take a cruise to a galaxy far, far away. For me, one of the most interesting aspects of this first of its kind venture was the dining. We have all seen the pictures of the blue shrimp and the bubble grilled cheese sandwiches but actually hearing from Culinary Director Chef Brian Piasecki about these dishes made them more than just pictures.

As with a typical cruise at sea, food is an important part of the experience, so it is no surprise that the planning and preparation for this seems to be taken to the next level. For the two-night experience, special effort has been put into making sure you live the part and that starts in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room. Named for Corellia, the planet known galaxy-wide for the shipyards that created not only the Halcyon starcruiser, but also the famed Millennium Falcon, this will be where guests will enjoy their meals among the stars. Described as a “customizable food and beverage experience” guests will start with a buffet dining operation for breakfast and lunch to two very distinct dinner operations. Each of the items will be customizable and in-story, tying into the history of the planets and of the ship itself.

The development of the food gave the chefs an opportunity to really give the passengers something that tastes familiar but looks different. For me, the grilled cheese and tomato soup is a perfect example of taking a basic offering that everyone is sure to be happy with but turning it into something isn’t the norm. The breakfast items are another perfect example — there isn’t much you can do with the standards that can be found at Chef Mickey’s but the presentation and a simple change of the way it is shaped has the ability to transport you from Walt Disney World to a Starcruiser traveling to Batuu.

Speaking of Batuu, something that Chef Brian and his team set out to do is to make sure the dining styles were two separate experiences. Guest dining at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are in a rustic outpost where the food is more suited for that area, but onboard the Halcyon is more of an upscale celebratory event. The team took the approach of “if we were in space, what would it look like? What could we do? What can we do? How much fun can we have with this?” Drawing inspiration from the planets, characters, and even some of the Star Wars Universe gave way to design of not only food offerings but also the dining vessels, some of which are based on Halcyon itself.

Of course dinner, is the big moment of each of your two nights — each night will be very different and unique. The first night will be more of a casual dinner show feeling with the the meal being three different boa buns and four different dipping sauces. This will provide many options as guests enjoy a live performance from Gaya, the Twi’lek musical superstar who captivates her audience as she moves throughout the room singing her biggest hits. Again, the term “customizable” was used for some of the different options, such as green rice, to encourage guests to feel as they are in a safe environment to try new and different offerings.

Dinner the second night offers the “Taste Around the Galaxy” dinner experience, where each course hails from a different planet. The chef will come out and describe each course and what inspired them to put that course together. This was described as the “dining greatest hits” including cheeses and bread inspired by the planet of Mustafar to the blue shrimp from the dense jungles of Felucia, again going back to the familiar taste with a different look. At this point is when the deep cuts started to come out as they were talking about the texture of the cocktail sauce and how it was different because Felucia is a “gummy planet” so it needed to fit perfectly to feel like the correct planet.

Another interesting highlight for me was when Chef Brian started talking about the fruit onboard. It would be easy just to have fruit each day and no one would have a second thought, but they went into the detail of “how long it would be between port stops” and that would change what is available from meal to meal. As the trip progresses guests will see fresh fruit, dried fruit, and even compressed fruits because the pressure of space would have an effect on them.

No one expects you, as a reader of this, to go “gosh that food sounds and looks amazing — I’m going to book one of the most expensive vacations I’ll ever take.” I do want to drive home that this is not just a normal hotel and everything I saw and heard reinforced one of my favorite Walt quotes "Around here, however, we don’t look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we're curious … and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths."  The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is something that very few of us will ever have the chance to visit but I firmly believe that if we do it will be a once in a lifetime experience.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed