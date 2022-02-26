An Epic Grudge Match and 2 Ranked Heavyweight Showdowns: 5 UFC Fights to Look Forward to in March

February gave us some great fights and the UFC looks primed to keep that going in March. With four big events on the schedule, including one of the most stacked Fight Night cards in recent memory, we are sure to get a whole lot of exciting fights. Let’s take a look at five of the biggest matchups.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 272 – March 5

The UFC will kick off March with a pay-per-view event headlined by a highly-anticipated grudge match. Two of the top welterweights in the world and former friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally square off and look to put each other to sleep. There is a lot of bad blood in this matchup and a lot of fans are going to be very excited to see them go to war. And that’s exactly what this fight will be – a war. Both of these guys are coming off of recent losses to dominant champ Kamaru Usman, but a win here could put them right back in title contention.

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev – March 12

The number five and number six light heavyweights will meet in the main event of this Fight Night, with aspirations of getting themselves closer to a title shot. This division is wide open and leaves plenty of room for guys in the middle of rankings to move up. Both of these guys have some really heavy hands and we could be in for quite a slugfest as they both look to score a knockout.

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspin all

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall – March 19

March will be a huge month for the heavyweight division, with two matchups between ranked opponents. The number six and number 11 heavyweights will meet in this main event where a big finish could put the winner in line for a huge jump in the rankings. As is usually the case with heavyweights, both guys are no stranger to knockout victories and they may just be head-hunting in this contest as they look to score another one.

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara France

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus – March 26

In the rare Fight Night co-main event between ranked opponents, two top flyweight contenders will face off in a potential title eliminator. The flyweight division has been complicated by the recent rivalry between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and former champ Brandon Moreno, who may be headed for a fourth straight championship bout against each other. Meanwhile, second-ranked Askarov and sixth-ranked Kara France continue to wait for their shot. An impressive performance for either guy could put them next in line, provided Figueiredo and Moreno don’t meet for a fifth time.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus – March 26

In what is set to be the final fight of March, two more ranked heavyweights will meet with a big opportunity on the line. With numbers six and 11 meeting just a week prior, numbers four and eight will look to top their performance. And besides Tai Tuiviasa, who currently sits at number three, each fighter ranked ahead of Blaydes has already fought for the championship. A big win for him here could mean he would be next in line. It might take a bit more for Daukaus, especially if Volkov wins the week before, but he could see a big jump in the rankings with a win as well. Either way, these two heavyweights are sure to put on a show.

You can see all of these fights on ESPN+ throughout the month of March.