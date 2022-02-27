“American Idol” Judges Explain What Makes Season 20 Monumental

by | Feb 27, 2022 10:24 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan are looking for the next Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson with the return of American Idol tonight. The fifth season of the ABC revival also marks the 20th season overall since the show’s original run began on FOX in 2002. And there’s one famous face whose been with the series since the very beginning. “To look back at all of those moments and see some of those contestants when they first met us on the road and see the time that's gone by and the success that they have had is impactful,” host Ryan Seacrest said during a TCA press conference for the new season. “When we started, it was a purely pop and more personality-driven show. It's been navigated to become a very heartfelt, human, and artist-driven show because of what the judges have done. I think they've done that deliberately, and I think that that's what you are seeing with these artists that may never have normally auditioned for American Idol in the past.”

(ABC/Gavin Bond)

(ABC/Gavin Bond)

A new twist for this historic season is the addition of a “Platinum Ticket,” which gives a handful of contestants an edge during Hollywood Week. “We've got three platinum tickets,” pop superstar Katy Perry explained, honoring one auditioning contestant with this elevated version of the Golden Ticket to Hollywood. “We identified the best talent in each place, and we basically give them this ticket, because usually all of our tickets are gold. This ticket gives them the ability to go to Hollywood Week, which we've already filmed, and was so rigorous and survival of the fittest and they get to basically observe from the box seats at the theater. One day, they get to rest their voice, strategize, check out the competition, and select who they want a duet with… They get a tiny advantage just because they're the cream of the crop.”

The judges had to be unanimous on who would receive a Platinum Ticket. “For me, it was just the fact that they're naturals,” singer/songwriter Lionel Richie shared. “Some people just walk out and they are stars. They have all the boxes ticked. Stage presence, delivery, their sound, what’s their style, they have it all there. So, when they open their mouths, you know exactly who they are, the artist. It just rings that bell. And when that happens, you give them the Platinum Ticket as fast as you can.”

“Song selection is key,” country star Luke Bryan explained, giving advice for future contestants. “It tells us who they are as an artist. It tells us how sharp they are as an artist. It tells us how knowledgeable they are about where they want to take their career. When they're rocking and rolling and they're making great song choices, when they make a bad one we're like they shouldn't have done that. So, it really showcases who they want to be as artists.”

For executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick, whose been with the series since 2015, there were some full circle moments with this year’s contestants. “I feel like it's almost like contestants now are training like you would for the NFL as a child playing football, and they've been training for American Idol their whole life,” she revealed. “The average age of our finalists this year is 20. So, it is the exact age that the show started, a full-circle moment.” Longtime viewers can also look forward to a few familiar faces from throughout Idol history. “This year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current idols along the way in different stages of the competition. So, lots of those familiar faces who America has grown to love will be seen throughout this season, and we're very, very excited; and our alum are excited to give back.”

The auditions begin tonight on ABC at 8/7c, with the judges visiting Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed