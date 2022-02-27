“American Idol” Judges Explain What Makes Season 20 Monumental

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan are looking for the next Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson with the return of American Idol tonight. The fifth season of the ABC revival also marks the 20th season overall since the show’s original run began on FOX in 2002. And there’s one famous face whose been with the series since the very beginning. “To look back at all of those moments and see some of those contestants when they first met us on the road and see the time that's gone by and the success that they have had is impactful,” host Ryan Seacrest said during a TCA press conference for the new season. “When we started, it was a purely pop and more personality-driven show. It's been navigated to become a very heartfelt, human, and artist-driven show because of what the judges have done. I think they've done that deliberately, and I think that that's what you are seeing with these artists that may never have normally auditioned for American Idol in the past.”

A new twist for this historic season is the addition of a “Platinum Ticket,” which gives a handful of contestants an edge during Hollywood Week. “We've got three platinum tickets,” pop superstar Katy Perry explained, honoring one auditioning contestant with this elevated version of the Golden Ticket to Hollywood. “We identified the best talent in each place, and we basically give them this ticket, because usually all of our tickets are gold. This ticket gives them the ability to go to Hollywood Week, which we've already filmed, and was so rigorous and survival of the fittest and they get to basically observe from the box seats at the theater. One day, they get to rest their voice, strategize, check out the competition, and select who they want a duet with… They get a tiny advantage just because they're the cream of the crop.”

The judges had to be unanimous on who would receive a Platinum Ticket. “For me, it was just the fact that they're naturals,” singer/songwriter Lionel Richie shared. “Some people just walk out and they are stars. They have all the boxes ticked. Stage presence, delivery, their sound, what’s their style, they have it all there. So, when they open their mouths, you know exactly who they are, the artist. It just rings that bell. And when that happens, you give them the Platinum Ticket as fast as you can.”

“Song selection is key,” country star Luke Bryan explained, giving advice for future contestants. “It tells us who they are as an artist. It tells us how sharp they are as an artist. It tells us how knowledgeable they are about where they want to take their career. When they're rocking and rolling and they're making great song choices, when they make a bad one we're like they shouldn't have done that. So, it really showcases who they want to be as artists.”

For executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick, whose been with the series since 2015, there were some full circle moments with this year’s contestants. “I feel like it's almost like contestants now are training like you would for the NFL as a child playing football, and they've been training for American Idol their whole life,” she revealed. “The average age of our finalists this year is 20. So, it is the exact age that the show started, a full-circle moment.” Longtime viewers can also look forward to a few familiar faces from throughout Idol history. “This year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current idols along the way in different stages of the competition. So, lots of those familiar faces who America has grown to love will be seen throughout this season, and we're very, very excited; and our alum are excited to give back.”

The auditions begin tonight on ABC at 8/7c, with the judges visiting Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles.