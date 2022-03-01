TV Recap: “Promised Land” Episode 6 – “El Cuchicheo (The Whispering)”

The sixth episode of Promised Land is now streaming on Hulu and while the title may be “El Cuchicheo (The Whispering)”, there’s also a lot of romance going on. In the past, we find out what ultimately drove Joe to start a relationship with Margaret, while in the present, we see several relationships fall apart. Here’s a recap of the 6th episode of ABC’s wine country drama.

Margaret Honeycroft (Bellamy Young) meets her son Antonio Sandoval (Tonatiuh) on the side of a road and he shows her the watch with her father’s initials engraved on the back. “Those rumors that Joe murdered your father, they were true,” Antonio says. Margaret asks to see the bones and Antonio leads her to a pit dug in the vineyard covered by a blanket. When he pulls it back, the pit is empty. He believes somebody tipped Joe off, but Margaret says there’s nothing to do now, adding that she doesn’t believe Joe is even capable of murder. Antonio seems frustrated, wishing to damage his father’s reputation and promising to give the people of Sonoma something to talk about.

An awards ceremony is happening tonight at Heritage House and in preparation, Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz) is being interviewed by a local reporter (Laura Kai Chen), whom he shows around the property. She asks how he built his empire with no formal education and he talks about not being afraid to get on his hands and knees. “My blood and sweat, they’re in these vines,” he says.

In 1987, Lettie (Katya Martín) teaches Billy (Rolando Chusan) English while they work, using lines from The Princess Bride to help him. Lettie’s sister Rosa (Ariana Guerra) questions this technique. Billy picks a red flower and tucks it behind Lettie’s ear, saying “For you, Princess Buttercup.” Lettie leaves to get more mesh and alone, Billy confesses that he loves Rosa’s sister. She laughs, saying everyone knows, but that if Lettie wanted someone like Billy, she would’ve stayed in Mexico. “If you care about her, don’t get in her way,” Rosa asks. “She’s meant to be more than a grape picker.”

Carmen (Mariel Molino) gives a pitch to her sister Veronica (Christina Ochoa), with Veronica’s husband Michael (Andrew J. West) watching. It’s her latest attempt at a Heritage House label aimed at twenty-somethings, called “Reina Rosada.” Carmen’s pitch highlights how the snobbishness of wine is a big turn-off to a younger crowd and that this name and label both promise a fun party where all are welcome. Veronica turns it down, saying there’s no data to back this up and all the research suggests that people in the twenties only want beer and hard seltzer. Carmen is furious that Veronica won’t even let the board hear her ideas, which Veronica says would question her credibility.

During Joe’s tour with his interviewer, police cars arrive at Heritage House and he excuses himself. Officer Tims (Rachael Drummond) as an ice commander and that they’re doing a raid. Joe says he usually gets a heads up but it’s no trouble, calling for Gonzo (Daniel Edward Mora) to text Mateo to tell him he’ll be late for a meeting.

Mateo (Augusto Aguilera) is in the kitchen with his girlfriend Daniela (Natalia del Riego), who is undocumented. Lettie (Cecilia Suárez) begs Daniela to help Mateo look nice for the ceremony tonight as Mateo gets the text that ICE is there, realizing they need to get Daniela somewhere safe. Lettie leads the way to her car and asks Daniela to lay down on the floor in the back as they drive past the officers, who don’t stop them. They go to the church at Junior’s school where Billy (Yul Vazquez), aka Father Ramos, welcomes them.

Antonio hands the ICE officers the files they asked for when Javier (Julio Macias) enters and sees him. In private, Julio tells Antonio that he knew that the bones were removed. “People are talking,” he says. “Rumors all over the vineyard.” Antonio asks if Javier told anybody about the bones and Javier says he only told his father, Gonzo. Antonio no longer seems concerned with protecting Joe’s reputation and Javier is confused by the change, Antonio saying that was before he believed his father murdered his grandfather. Antonio wants to let the workers continue talking and let the rumor mill run its course. Javier tells him it’s a decision that will come back to haunt him and tries to talk Antonio out of it unsuccessfully.

Back in 1987, Lettie and Billy enjoy a day off work playing horseshoes, occasionally stealing a kiss and almost getting caught by Joe (Andres Velez), who is going up to Heritage House to change the oil on one of O. M. Honeycroft’s cars, which Margaret asked him to do. Joe tells them he will see them at dinner tonight as he leaves. Alone again, Lettie tells Billy that she doesn’t like hiding behind Joe’s back. Billy reminds her that she’s not his, but Lettie clarifies that she doesn’t want to hurt Joe. They kiss again. They don’t know that Margaret (Kerri Medders) sees them.

Carmen visits Michael at his and Veronica’s house, both complaining about Veronica’s perfectionism. Carmen doubts her abilities, but Michael tells her she did a great job. He pulls out two big wine glasses as she opens a bottle of white wine. They toast together, saying “To us.”

The reporter interviews Veronica about being the first female CEO of Heritage House. Joe sees Marta (Susan Ortiz) talking with a young maid (Jaclyn Lopez) and Marta then fills him in, saying that an old rumor is spreading quickly throughout employees about Joe murdering O. M. Honeycroft. “That’s not possible because I didn’t kill anyone,” he tells her.

In 1987, Margaret brings Joe a cup of tea in the garage, which is so cold she has a blanket draped over her sounders. They sit close as they drink and Margaret points out that Joe doesn’t speak much unless he has something important to say. She asks how he likes it at Heritage House. “I love the vineyard, grapes, working hard,” he says. “But sometimes, I feel…” He pauses, searching for the words. “Alone.” Margaret says she feels the same way and Joe doesn’t believe her, but she says it’s easy to feel alone in a big house. Their conversation becomes flirty as she says “You’re not alone Joe. You have me.” Margaret wraps the blanket around both of them and they cuddle. Just then, O. M. Honeycroft (Tom Amandes) walks into the garage and is angered by what he sees, ordering Margaret to get in the house. She swears that they weren’t doing anything and when her father doesn’t believe, Joe comes to her defense, saying her word should be good enough for him. O. M. punches Joe in the jaw and escorts Margaret to the house.

In the church, Billy watches a news report on his phone about the local ICE raid as Lettie and Mateo watch over his shoulder, Daniela crying. Mateo gets frustrated, saying there’s got to be something they can do, but Daniela says there’s nothing to be done. Mateo has an idea, getting down on his knee. “Marry me,” he says. “I’m a citizen. This is the only way to keep you safe. I can’t lose you. I won’t lose you. I love you.” Lettie watches in disbelief, getting up and walking away, telling Mateo he’s lost his mind.

Antonio gets to Joe’s award ceremony and notices that Lettie, Mateo, and Carmen are missing, asking Junior (Miguel Angel Garcia) where they are. Junior texted his mother but hasn’t heard back yet and believes this is why Joe looks angry. Joe stands with Javier, getting an update on the immigration hunt, promising that the HR records are clean and there shouldn’t be any issues. Joe stares at his predominantly white group of wealthy guests, who laugh as they look his way. He knows they’re talking about him. Margaret is present and approaches Joe to tell him that she heard an upsetting rumor at the bar. Joe promises it’s not true and Margaret tells him she doesn’t want it to be.

Back in 1987, Margaret sneaks back to the garage to apologize for her dad’s behavior, telling Joe that he went to town and won’t be back for a while. She confesses that O. M. has been overprotective of her since her mother died as she applies an ice pack to Joe’s chin. “The way you stood up to him, nobody’s ever done anything like that for me before,” she says, leaning in to kiss Joe. He stops her and she says “I know you love her.” She tells him it’s strange that he had the courage to stand up to her father, but doesn’t have the courage to tell Lettie how he feels. “What’s more scary, telling her or losing her? You should tell her, Joe. Now, before it’s too late.” Joe collects his toolbox and tells Margaret in Spanish that she’s a good friend, which she understands. As he begins to walk away, Margaret calls his name, seeming as if she’s about to tell him that she saw Lettie kissing Billie. Instead, she just tells him to be careful.

Daniela prays at an altar of candles as Mateo approaches from behind, giving her a hug. He admires a necklace she’s wearing, which she reveals was given to her by her grandmother for protection, depicting the patron saint of immigrants, Frances Xavier Cabrini. She tells Mateo that his family will never accept her. “I want you to be my family,” he counters. Daniela says she will agree to marry him only if he can get his mother’s blessing. He kisses her, whispering “Then I’m going to get her blessing.” Billy sits in the back of the church listening to them.

In 1987, it’s nighttime at the worksite and Billy confesses his love for Lettie, who tells him not to say it if he doesn’t mean it. Billy can tell that something is wrong and Lettie tells him that Rosa is planning to leave. He empathizes, saying he will feel bad when Joe leaves someday. Meanwhile, Joe has freshened up in their trailer and is practicing ways to tell Lettie he loves her. He brings a bottle of wine outside and hears Lettie giggling. He looks to his left and sees her with Billy a few yards away. They start making out. Joe looks brokenhearted.

Carmen and Michael continue drinking wine in the kitchen, both seemingly drunk. Michael tells Carmen that Veronica doesn’t see her talent, Carmen tells Michael that her sister treats him like a babysitter. “She doesn’t appreciate you,” Carmen says. Michael says they should get to Joe’s award ceremony, but Carmen says she doesn’t want to go and that her father wouldn’t even notice if she disappeared. “I would,” Michael says. Carmen grabs Michael’s face and pulls him close, kissing him. He pushes her away and looks embarrassed. “I don’t know why I did that,” Carmen says. “I’m sorry.” She runs outside and Michael follows her. “I feel so stupid,” she adds. Michael grabs her face and kisses her.

At Joe’s award party, he walks up to his fellow Sonoma winemakers. Steve (Chad Doreck) says “The statute of limitations has passed, where did you bury old man Honeycroft’s body?” Wayne (Eric Sheffer Stevens) and Ron (Mark Totty) laugh, implying that murder is how Joe got ahead. Joe doesn’t deny anything and Veronica overhears, interrupting and asking to borrow her father. “Well, if we can borrow you at some point,” Wayne says. Veronica forces a smile, clearly disgusted. Privately, Veronica asks Joe why he lets them talk to him that way. He says it’s just a joke that makes them feel good, saying all he cares about is that he has their business and their money. “That joke costs me nothing, it costs them millions.” Veronica says “Then give me a number. How much should I sell my ass for? Because that’s all those men care about out there. But hey, as long as I’m taking their money, that’s all that matters, right?” Joe tells Veronica not to talk to him that way, walking off.

Mateo finds Lettie in the car, getting in and asking for her blessing. She tells him she can’t do that and Mateo thinks it’s because Daniela is undocumented. “My sister Rosa and I, we came to this country because it didn’t matter who you were,” she says. “It didn’t matter where you came from. You could be anything. I wanted that for me and I wanted that for my children. And I gave you that.” She tells Mateo that his freedom is over if he marries Daniela, that he will then have someone to answer to. Mateo accuses his mother of giving up her dreams for Joe. “That was your choice, nobody made you do it, not even him,” he says. Mateo gets out of the car upset as Lettie tries to apologize to him.

Veronica takes the microphone to introduce her father, saying “The man who taught me that nobody is better than me and that I can do anything.” They hug as Joe steps up the mic, holding notecards for his speech, but he puts them back in his breast pocket as he looks out at Antonio and Junior and realizes the example he’s setting. He talks about how he came from nothing and built an empire. He talks about white privilege and says he doesn’t blame his fellow winemakers for assuming that he did something devious to get where he is because it just makes them look lazy. He points out how Wayne inherited his father’s business after failing college and how Ron’s company was twice as big as it is now when Joe first started. “If I’m not a murderer, then you’re a fool,” he says, vowing that his family is done breaking their backs to look worthy and threatening to take the whole pie instead of just a slice. The crowd is stunned, but Margaret starts the applause.

Afterward, Joe asks Veronica how much she thinks that speech will cost him. She tells him it was worth it as Junior and Antonio congratulate their father. Margaret approaches and says “You know, for a minute there, I remembered why I fell in love with you in the first place.” Joe promises that he didn’t kill her father. Margaret says she knows.

Billy comes to Lettie and tells her that her next decision will affect the rest of her life. He applauds her on raising their son without him but points out that he’s a grown man now and she can’t do much to take him further. She confesses to being scared for both Mateo and her. “No matter what happens, we’ll get through it together,” Billy promises. Lettie goes to Mateo, who is crying with his head down in a pew. She puts her hand on his shoulder and he looks up at her. She nods her head and takes his hand. Moments later, Billy serves as the officiant at Mateo and Daniela’s ceremony, with Marta as the lone witness. As Billy speaks of love from the Bible, his eyes are locked on Lettie’s and hers look misty.

Antonio finds Javier in a corner at the ceremony, discovering that his ex-boyfriend is mad at him. Javier calls Joe a good man who gave him a great opportunity, feeling ashamed at the role he played in damaging his reputation with rumors. “I thought I owed you something because of how I hurt you before. I’m done playing your games,” Javier promises as he begins to leave. Antonio tries to stop him and Javier grabs Antonio by the collar in a threatening way. “I see you’ve found your backbone,” Antonio spits out. “Where was this guy 10 years ago?” Instead of replying with words, Javier plants a passionate kiss on Antonio’s lips.

Carmen and Michael have moved to a couch in a cabana by the pool, the curtains closed. Michael’s shirt is already off as Carmen peels her shirt off, pulling out her phone to record them, saying she’d like to watch it later. She sets it down at the edge of the couch as they continue their naughty affair.

Veronica arrives home from the ceremony and sees a light on in the cabana. As she walks towards it, she sees the silhouette of a man and woman engaged in lovemaking. Her eyes are already teary as she pulls the curtains apart. Carmen jumps off Michael, who also stands up looking shocked. “Are you kidding me?” Veronica yells. “How dare you!” She grabs pillows from the couch and begins throwing them at both Michael and Carmen. “Get out!” Michael and Carmen grab their clothes and run. Veronica pulls her wedding ring off and throws it on the concrete, bracing against the couch and hyperventilating.

In 1987, crestfallen Joe goes to Heritage House, climbing the wrought iron gate and climbing a tree to Margaret’s window. She’s surprised to see him, helping him into her room. They fall to the floor and giggle as she motions for him to keep quiet. Margaret asks what Lettie said. “I don't love her,” Joe lies. “What changed?”, Margaret asks. Joe looks at her and says “Us.” “There’s an us?”, Margaret asks. Joe kisses her and they make out on the floor.

Antonio holds Javier in bed, both men looking relaxed. Antonio asks Javier what he’s thinking about. “I was just thinking what could’ve been between us,” he says. “What we would’ve become.” Antonio slips out of bed, looking upset as he puts his clothes back on. Javier asks him to stop, but Antonio snaps. “You’re responsible for what we lost. You threw it away.” Antonio tells him that tonight was nice, but it doesn’t change anything between them. He leaves.

Veronica sits across from a table from Michael, informing him that she’s filing for divorce and that he will no longer have access to their money, house, or cars. She also plans to file for full custody of their daughter Rita. “And what do I get?”, Michael asks. “Your name,” Veronica says. Michael reminds her that he signed a prenup that grants him $5 million and half of her Heritage House stock. She tells him he must not have read the fine print. “You forfeit everything if you engage in sex outside of the marriage.” Michael tells her he didn’t, but Veronica pulls out her phone and plays a video of him and Carmen having sex in the cabana. “Well, I sure doubt a judge or priest will think that when they see this.” Michael stands up angrily and Veronica tells him that she also knows about the money he stole and the sex parties he’s gone to. He opens his mouth as if to plead his case, but she shuts him up, saying “No, I’m done.” Michael leaves.

Later, Veronica pours two glasses of wine. As the camera pans around, we see Carmen come in, looking smug. “I owe you,” Veronica says. “Yeah, you do,” Carmen agrees. It turns out that she was setting Michael up. “God help the man who messes with my sister.” They clink glasses in a toast.

Marta hugs Mateo and Daniela, who are about to leave Heritage House. Lettie gives Daniela an envelope full of cash, saying it’s a temporary gift until she can give them a proper wedding present. The newlyweds are going to El Salvador where Daniela will file paperwork to become a U.S. citizen legally. Mateo will be gone for a week, but will return to Sonoma for the harvest in a week.

Joe sits in his office, watching his speech on the local news. Gonzo comes in behind him carrying a heavy box, which he sets on the table. “I did what you told me, boss,” Gonzo says. Joe stands up as Gonzo opens the box, which contains the missing bones. “You sure no one saw you move them?”, Joe asks. “Sure,” Gonzo replies.

Promised Land returns March 8th with the 7th episode on Hulu, titled “El Mejor de los Tiempos (The Best of Times).” Here’s a brief description:

Veronica and Joe enter a tough labor contract negotiation with the new labor union lawyer. Carmen teams up with a powerful publicist to throw a tasting event, and Antonio learns more about Joe’s past. Young Lettie and young Margaret find themselves forever bonded by a traumatic event.

