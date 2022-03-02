Disney+ Watch Guide: March 2nd-8th

Women’s History Month begins this week on Disney+ with the updated Female Leads Collection, which includes new additions to the streamer like The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and this year’s best picture nominee West Side Story. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 2nd
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”
“An overzealous Oscar bets big that his AAU basketball team can beat Wizard Kelly's. He forces Penny onto his team but her heart isn't in it because she'd rather spend time with her crush.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 2nd
Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-nominated adaptation of the 1957 Tony-winning musical.
Episodes 8-11 of the new Disney Junior series finds Mickey and his pals going on highly imaginative adventures.
Characters from Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb tackle pop songs in this Disney Channel short-form series.
Chuck Nice hosts the traveling version of National Geographic’s popular game show.
New on Disney+ – Friday, March 4th
Russia's Wild Tiger
A new National Geographic documentary follows a young tiger born in a conservation area, highlighting the environmental threats posed to tigers in Russia.
Library Highlights
55th Anniversary – The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
Roddy McDowall, Suzanne Pleshette, and Karl Malden star in this classic Disney gold rush comedy, released to theaters on March 3rd, 1967.
25th Anniversary – Jungle 2 Jungle
Disney’s Americanized remake of the French film Un Indien Dans la Ville (Little Indian, Big City) was released on March 7th, 1997, with a cast that includes Tim Allen, Martin Short, and David Ogden Stiers.
20th Anniversary – Cadet Kelly
Hilary Duff and Christy Carlson Romano, two of the biggest Disney Channel stars of the era, headlined this hit DCOM about a trendy girl who goes to military school, premiering on March 8th, 2002.
Women’s History Month – Female Leads Collection
Movies
- Amy
- Bad Hair Day
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Being the Queen
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big Business
- Black Widow
- Brave
- Cadet Kelly
- Captain Marvel
- Cinderella
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Color of Friendship
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cow Belles
- Cruella
- Double Teamed
- Encanto
- Enchanted
- Expedition Amelia
- Finding Dory
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- Get a Clue
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hidden Figures
- Ice Princess
- Inside Out
- Incredibles 2
- Jane
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan (2020)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1997)
- Playing with Sharks
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Read it and Weep
- Right on Track
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Ruby Bridges
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- The Sound of Music
- Spin
- Stargirl
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tangled
- Viking Warrior Women
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- West Side Story
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zootopia
TV Shows
- Agent Carter
- Amphibia
- Bia
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Diary of a Future President
- Doc McStuffins
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Dr. T.: Lone Star Vet
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Elena of Avalor
- Evermoore
- The Evermoore Chronicles
- Fast Layne
- Girl Meets World
- grown-ish
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Hawkeye
- Heartland Docs, D.V.M.
- Impact with Gal Gadot
- Intertwined
- Jessie
- K.C. Undercover
- Kim Possible
- Lizzie McGuire
- Love and Vets
- Mira Royal Detective
- The Owl House
- Pepper Ann
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
- Shake It Up
- Sonny with a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Spider-Woman
- Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- That’s So Raven
- Turning Tables with Robin Roberts
- Vampirina
- Vets on the Beach
- Violetta
- WandaVision
- Wizards of Waverly Place
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).