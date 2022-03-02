Disney+ Watch Guide: March 2nd-8th

Women’s History Month begins this week on Disney+ with the updated Female Leads Collection, which includes new additions to the streamer like The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and this year’s best picture nominee West Side Story. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 2nd

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

“An overzealous Oscar bets big that his AAU basketball team can beat Wizard Kelly's. He forces Penny onto his team but her heart isn't in it because she'd rather spend time with her crush.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 2nd

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-nominated adaptation of the 1957 Tony-winning musical.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Episodes 8-11 of the new Disney Junior series finds Mickey and his pals going on highly imaginative adventures.

Broken Karaoke

Characters from Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb tackle pop songs in this Disney Channel short-form series.

Brain Games: On The Road

Chuck Nice hosts the traveling version of National Geographic’s popular game show.

New on Disney+ – Friday, March 4th

Russia's Wild Tiger

A new National Geographic documentary follows a young tiger born in a conservation area, highlighting the environmental threats posed to tigers in Russia.

Library Highlights

55th Anniversary – The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

Roddy McDowall, Suzanne Pleshette, and Karl Malden star in this classic Disney gold rush comedy, released to theaters on March 3rd, 1967.

25th Anniversary – Jungle 2 Jungle

Disney’s Americanized remake of the French film Un Indien Dans la Ville (Little Indian, Big City) was released on March 7th, 1997, with a cast that includes Tim Allen, Martin Short, and David Ogden Stiers.

20th Anniversary – Cadet Kelly

Hilary Duff and Christy Carlson Romano, two of the biggest Disney Channel stars of the era, headlined this hit DCOM about a trendy girl who goes to military school, premiering on March 8th, 2002.

Women’s History Month – Female Leads Collection

Movies

TV Shows

