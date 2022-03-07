Exclusive Clip: Who is the Solid Gold Dancer on “To Tell the Truth?”

ABC’s hit game show revival of To Tell the Truth is back with a brand-new episode this Tuesday, March 8th, and we’ve got an exclusive clip to get you hyped. Panelists George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, and Natasha Leggero are trying to figure out “Who is the Solid Gold Dancer?” Solid Gold was a hit musical variety series in the 1980s, iconic for its in-house crew of professional dancers. One of these ladies was part of that team of dancers. Watch as the celebrity panel questions them to try and figure out who it was.

About To Tell the Truth:

To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is a modern reboot of the 1950s classic game show produced by Fremantle. A panel of celebrity contestants is presented with three guests claiming to have done the same thing, but only one of them has been sworn: “To tell the truth.” They earn points for figuring out who has the real claim to fame among the trio and compete to take home the grand prize, a statue of Anderson’s Mama Doris, who presides over every episode.

Episode Description:

George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Natasha Leggero

“This week’s episode is another home run! Panelists include a ballpark organist, barf bag collector, jetpack pilot, former Solid Gold Dancer and Fountains of Bellagio designer.”

How to Watch:

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays on ABC at 10/9c. New episodes are available on-demand and on Hulu the following day.