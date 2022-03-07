Raven Returns to Her “That’s So Raven” Roots in Season 5 of “Raven’s Home”

by | Mar 7, 2022 9:22 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

“Aww, snap!” The Season 4 finale of Raven’s Home very much felt like a series finale, with Levi heading to London to visit his dad and Booker and Nia going to Texas to help their dad move to Chicago. In the end, Raven and Chelsea were alone on the roof of their apartment building, quoting the show’s theme song as they seemingly brought the show to a close with the two That’s So Raven actresses involved in the spin-off, Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol. But if you had a vision all worked out for Raven Baxter’s, it turns out life still has other plans. Or, at least, Disney Channel does. Season 5 premieres on Friday, March 11th, and once again, Raven’s life is being shaken up big time.

(Disney)

(Disney)

Anyone whose been following these characters since That’s So Raven will find Season 5 to be spiritually more in line with the series that started it all. This season opens with Raven and Booker arriving in San Francisco, with Raven’s father Victor having suffered a mild heart attack. Rondell Sheridan is back as Raven’s father, and so too is his home, the one Raven grew up in on the original series. The premiere episode, titled “The Wrong Victor,” even bridges the gap between the other That’s So Raven spin-off, Cory in the House, which saw Victor relocating to Washington D.C. with his son to become the White House Executive Chef. Those days are behind him (and Cory is not mentioned in the debut episode), with Victor now back home in San Francisco and running The Chill Grill.

Not only does Season 5 of Raven’s Home revisit the sets from That’s So Raven, but it also recaptures some of the tone of the original series. For the majority of the new show’s run, Booker has felt like the central character, typically featuring his visions instead of his mother’s. But in the first two episodes of Season 5, the only psychic action we see comes from Raven. The season opener in particular feels like a direct extension of the original series, with Raven even donning a disguise (and reminiscing about some of her teenage exploits).

The absence of Nia is barely explained, and in the first two episodes, nobody mentions Chelsea or Levi. Few show successfully survive an overhaul of this level, but what could be the saving grace for Raven’s Home is tapping to an audience of fans who loved both That’s So Raven and the current iteration. Some new characters have been added to the mix, the youngest being Alice, who is Raven’s cousin’s daughter (played by Mykal-Michelle Harris from mixed-ish) who now lives with Victor so she can attend a special school for gifted children. Victor has two teenage neighbors around Booker’s age who help out. Neil (Felix Avitia, Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything) is a jack of all trades who is slow to catch on, seemingly filling the void left by Chelsea. Ivy (Emmy Liu Wang) is another neighbor who Victor hires to help him around the house. Her personality feels similar to Nia and in the first two episodes, you start to even feel a sibling-like rivalry between her and Booker.

The theme song may still be “Raven’s Home” (re-recorded by just Raven-Symoné and Issac Ryan Brown), but much of Season 5 feels like a direct follow-up to That’s So Raven. Coming up in the series, longtime fans will see Raven’s arch-nemesis Alana (Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, The Cheetah Girls) reintroduced. While the initial transition feels a little too abrupt to have been part of a master plan, it would be nice if future episodes can also better explain Nia’s long-term absence and hopefully guest starring opportunities come up for Raven’s Home characters that fans of the show have grown to love, particularly Chelsea, Levi, and Tess.

Season 5 of Raven’s Home premieres Friday, March 11th at 8/7c on Disney Channel and DisneyNow.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed