Photos/Videos: Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2022 Sneak Preview

Yesterday, I was able to attend a sneak preview of the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, which is returning to Knott’s Berry Farm on March 18th. This year, there’s plenty of new food and merchandise items that are sure to excite all you foodies out there.

The preview was held at the Wilderness Dance Hall near Calico River Rapids.

They even had a band for some light entertainment.

What we were really there for was the food, and what follows are some of the items I got to try. To start with, the Boysenberry BBQ Meatballs were excellent.

The Chicken Dumplings were delicious, but somewhat light on the boysenberry.

Maybe my favorite thing from the entire night was this absolutely delicious Boysenberry Horchata.

Other items available to sample include a Mini Crab Sushi Roll with Boysenberry Aioli.

Spring Fling Salad with Shrimp and Boysenberry Vinaigrette.

Boysenberry Mousse Chocolate Cake.

I loved the Boysenberry Pie Bar.

Boysenberry Rocky Road Brownie.

Perhaps the most creative item was this Boysenberry Filled Donut Open Faced Chicken Sandwich topped with Arugula and Bacon Jam.

There are also plenty of alcoholic boysenberry items available during the Festival.

Shown here are the Boysenberry Beer and Boysenberry Hard Seltzer.

Watch Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2022 Food Tour with Laura Brubaker, VP of Food & Beverage:

Here’s a closer look at the additional items that will be available when the Boysenberry Festival opens on March 18th.

Moving on to the merchandise, where there will be 15 new items this year, ranging from clothing, to new boysenberry flavored teas and coffees.

Watch Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2022 Merchandise Tour with Merchandise Manager Karl Busche:

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival runs daily at Knott’s Berry Farm from March 18th through April 24th.