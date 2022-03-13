What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – March 13th-19th

In the mood for something new? Here’s a look at all of your brand-new options this week across all major networks and streaming platforms. But first, here are my top 5 recommendations.

Top 5 of the Week

Mr. Mayor When: Tuesday, March 15th at 8:30/7:30c on NBC What: Season 2 of the hilarious sitcom from the mind of Tina Fey and starring Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, and Bobby Moynihan.

Cheaper by the Dozen When: Friday, March 18th on Disney+ What: An updated retelling of the 20th Century Studios family comedy starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

Deep Water When: Friday, March 18th on Hulu What: A 20th Century Studios thrill based on a best-selling book starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Life & Beth When: Friday, March 19th on Hulu What: Amy Schumer and Michael Cera return to episodic television in this new comedy series.

More Than Robots When: Friday, March 18th on Disney+ What: A Lucasfilm documentary film from SXSW about teenagers from around the world competing in the 2020 First Robotics Competition.



Sunday, March 13th

New TV Shows

75th British Academy Film Awards – Live Special – Streaming on BritBox Rebel Wilson hosts the 75th EE British Academy Film Awards.

– Live Special – Streaming on 2022 Critics Choice Awards – Special – 7/6c on The CW TBS Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer host this year’s festivities from London and Los Angeles.

– Special – 7/6c on Game Theory with Bomani Jones – Series Premiere – 11:30/12:30c on HBO This new late night series features Emmy-winning sports journalist and commentator Bomani Jones discussing timely issues that transcend the world of sports.

– Series Premiere – 11:30/12:30c on Help! My House is Haunted: Celebrity Edition – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ The Help My House Is Haunted team are called in to investigate paranormal activity at the homes of British celebrities in this spin-off program.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Cheating for Your Life – 8/7c on Lifetime When star student Kaley gets suspicious of a group of underachievers’ high SAT scores, she unwittingly uncovers a cheating ring and puts her life in jeopardy. Heather McComb, Francesca Xuereb star.

A Honeymoon to Remember – 7/6c on UpTV – NR When Ava's fiancé leaves her at the altar, she's determined to enjoy her honeymoon without him. Time away in a beautiful setting helps her figure out what she truly wants, but when her fiancé shows up, she's more confused than ever.

– 7/6c on UpTV – NR The Presence of Love – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – NR Professor Joss, who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up and bonds with single father Daniel, whose family now runs it.

– 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – NR

Monday, March 14th

New TV Shows

The Julia Child Challenge – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – NR Julia Child is a true icon who inspired generations of home cooks with her talent, enthusiasm and humor, and in The Julia Child Challenge , eight top-notch home cooks compete in high-stakes culinary challenges to find out who has the fire, skill and passion to win the first-ever primetime competition series dedicated to all things Julia.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – NR Secrets of the Chippendales Murders – Miniseries Premiere – 10/9c on A&E A look beyond the bright lights into a dark world of drugs, arson, a love triangle and a murder. Chippendales was a nightclub that aimed to allure and please women with its scantily clad male dancers and vivacious music, and quickly advanced toward a pop culture phenomenon, until it came crashing down. Through exclusive interviews, never-before-seen crime scene video and declassified FBI surveillance audio, the special unravels the hidden tale of how sex, jealousy, arson, hefty-bags filled with cash and mafia shakedowns all led up to one of the most outrageous murders in American history.

– Miniseries Premiere – 10/9c on

Tuesday, March 15th

New TV Shows

7 Little Johnstons – Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG As Trent adjusts to the complexities of his new job as a car salesman and Amber juggles teaching while returning to college, the Johnstons decide to welcome a new member into their household! Joose, a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Finland who is also a little person, moves in with the Johnstons to learn to speak English fluently. Along the way, Joose gets a head-spinning introduction to American culture while sharing Finnish traditions with the Johnstons. Meanwhile, newly independent adult kids Jonah, Anna and Liz discover the highs and lows of adulting while teens Alex and Emma navigate the final years of high school.

– Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG The Bay – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BritBox DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe’s new FLO, is thrown in the deep end when a body is found in the Bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the murder, whilst at the same time proving herself to new colleagues in the MIU. The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be quite as simple as moving to a different town.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Catherine Cohen: The Twist? She's Gorgeous – Special – Streaming on Netflix Actress, comedian, and author Catherine Cohen makes her Netflix original comedy special debut in The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. Catherine uses her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life. Filmed at Joe’s Pub in New York City, Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. premieres globally on Netflix on March 15, 2022.

– Special – Streaming on Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality 0 NR The four-episode series will follow the Marrs as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental. Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, Jenny and Dave will call upon fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality 0 NR Mr. Mayor – Season 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on NBC Mr. Mayor follows a retired businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on Phoenix Rising – Miniseries Premiere – 9/8c on HBO HBO’s Phoenix Rising , a two-part documentary produced and directed by Amy Berg, follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds, and reclaim her story. Almost a decade after escaping a dangerous relationship, Wood co-authors and successfully lobbies for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California. Wood courageously uses her own experience to bring visibility to the issue; ultimately, in solidarity with fellow survivors.

– Miniseries Premiere – 9/8c on Street Outlaws: America's List – After Hours – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – NR For the first time, cameras capture a behind the scenes look at how the racers on America’s List prepare for race night and then deal with the aftermath. During these four, one-hour specials, viewers will follow The 405, Team NOLA, and Memphis work on their cars in preparation for the list races, test races near the border of Mexico and, “drive” their teammates crazy as they find ways to blow off steam while living together. Witness the unseen side of the Street Outlaws racers during Street Outlaws: America's List – After Hours .

– 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – NR Team Zenko Go – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix No good deed is too small for this kind kid squad. Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax go undercover to help others and squash their town's problems in secret.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Young Rock – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC The second season of “Young Rock” delves back into Dwayne Johnson’s life, continuing the storylines from season one while also introducing new chapters we haven't yet seen. As Dwayne and his loving, resilient family face new challenges and meet new wild characters of professional wrestling, Dwayne contemplates embracing the grind of professional wrestling himself. The show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life people he’s met along the way.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – Streaming on Netflix The story of this film is a mystery expressed in vibrant visuals that combine live-action, 3DCD, and 2D animation. High school student Aki searches for her friend Taki, who disappeared suddenly in front of her eyes. She wanders into a strange world created by the mysterious entity “Hitotsume-sama.” Led by Taki’s voice, she finds a fictional Shibuya that is neither dream nor reality. What lies here?

– Streaming on Holy Heist – Streaming on discovery+ It follows a cop, a boxer, an IRA soldier, and a priest as they get entangled in one of America's biggest robberies. In an exclusive tell-all, never-before-seen interviews reveal missing millions, terrorism, and murder in the Brinks heist that took $7.4 million from an armored car depot.

– Streaming on Marilyn's Eyes – Streaming on Netflix Clara and Diego, under the guidance of the psychiatrist of a day rehabilitation center for disturbed people who attend, decide to transform the treatment center into a restaurant, involving all their other companions.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, March 16th

New TV Shows

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A celebrity restaurateur once hailed as the queen of vegan cuisine becomes a fugitive when she goes on the run with a man who cons her out of a fortune by convincing her that he holds the key to making every dream — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality.

Beyond the Edge – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CBS Beyond the Edge features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone. From the producers of “Naked and Afraid” comes the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, where only teamwork, perseverance and finding the inner strength they never knew they possessed can get them through another day and raise money for their chosen charities. The show is hosted by SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Expedition with Steve Backshall: Unpacked: No Turning Back – Special – 10/9c on PBS Unpack the moments that very nearly stopped the Expedition teams in their tracks on adventures that made them question whether they should even be out there, to the point where they knew if they took one step further, there was no turning back.

– Special – 10/9c on Hei$t: The Gr e at Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix August 2005. A burglary in the Central Bank, located in Fortaleza, Ceará, takes out approximately 165 million reais from the bank’s safe, or around 3 tons and a half of used and untraceable 50-real bills. A spectacular crime that was performed with the help of an underground tunnel of almost 80 meters in length, at first leaving no witnesses and no evidence. One of the most spectacular stories in Brazilian police history begins here. A plot that puts face to face one smart group of thieves and a team of federal agents, equally intelligent and patient, who during a period of 5 years chased each other in a cat-and-mouse game. The documentary series 3 Tons, The Central Bank Burglary retells the story of the crime, the investigation and the tragic consequences of a once seemingly perfect crime worth millions, which, nonetheless, after some time, revealed itself to be a curse, leaving a trail of extortion, kidnappings and murders in its wake.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pedal to Metal – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide, rebuild their lives and escape danger … or at least try.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pig Royalty – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ In the all-new season of Pig Royalty , the notorious family rivalries of team Balero and team Rihn make a squealing return and each team has something to prove as these ‘pig’ time personalities go head-to-head. After the intensity of last year’s show season, Team Rihn is ready to get back in the ring with Jody and Josh Rihn’s son, Kannen, at the forefront. While trying to bulk up on buckles and redemption, the Rihns are also birthing baby pigs in hopes of revamping their business and increasing their breeding operations to form the ultimate champions. Just as the breeding operation is getting off the ground, the Rihn’s house gets destroyed by a tornado, forcing them to move into a trailer while they rebuild. Luckily no pigs are harmed, but feelings get hurt as family friend and fellow coach, Tyler Parrish, starts to question his future on the Rihn team.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Temptation Island – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on USA – Reality – TV-14 Four couples at a crossroads try "single life" to decide if they should stay together.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on USA – Reality – TV-14

Thursday, March 17th

New TV Shows

Below Deck Down Under – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia, the Peacock Original series Below Deck Down Under explores the complex, often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on M/Y Thalassa.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Curious George – Season 15 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock First introduced to the world of children’s literacy over 75 years ago, Curious George was created by Margret and H.A. Rey in 1941 and remains one of the most beloved children’s classics of all-time. The animated series targets preschool viewers and follows the adventures of everyone’s favorite monkey and his insatiable curiosity to bring delightful antics, gentle humor and heartfelt emotion to each fun-filled episode. With a focus on education, the Emmy award-winning program incorporates early concepts in math, science, technology and engineering and encourages children to use their imagination and expand their own investigations of the world.

– Season 15 Premiere – Streaming on DMZ – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Set in the midst of a new American Civil War, DMZ leaps off the pages of the acclaimed graphic novel into the visual landscape of a war-torn Manhattan as one woman navigates a dangerous and distorted demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Jellystone! – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A reimagined take on the beloved cartoon characters, modernizing them for today’s family audience and introducing them to a new generation of fans. The newly announced episodes will continue expanding the kooky town of Jellystone, digging deeper into the Hanna-Barbera library to feature as many popular and obscure characters as possible.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on MasterChef Junior – Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX This season, the Top 16 junior chefs, all between the ages of 8 and 13, receive a coveted white apron and must prove that they deserve to stay in the game by completing their first mystery challenge of the season. Judges and mentors in Season Eight include world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and wellness advocate, author and new judge Daphne Oz. The three culinary heavyweights will determine which pint-sized home cook will be named America’s next MasterChef Junior , taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.

– Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on Millenials – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Comedy – TV-14 The lives of four 20-something roommates – a business student, a YouTuber, a college dropout, and a personal trainer – as they navigate the chaos of being young, finding success, and finding themselves in the city of angels.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Comedy – TV-14 Million Dollar Hustle – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Lifetime Welcome to the world of transformational marketing, a multi-billion-dollar industry dominated by women whose glamorous lifestyles are supported by a gritty, competitive world of selling products and events and self-branding at all costs. Million Dollar Hustle follows health and fitness influencer, author, entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Stormy Wellington and her elite group of unstoppable leaders, called the Circle of Bosses, including Dianna Williams (aka Coach D from Bring It!), Maniya Essence Canty (Stormy’s daughter), Nathalie Nicole Smith, Bawselady, Tammy Price, Bianca Shadai and Ana Cantera. As one of the top moguls in transformational marketing, Stormy now coaches women to help them dramatically change their lives, both personally and professionally. After overcoming extreme adversity in her own life, Stormy inspires the women and drives them to hustle and break generational curses.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Minx – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Soil – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When a Muslim passes away in Belgium, he burdens his relatives with a delicate dilemma. “Do we bury him here or in his native country?” Ismael has found a solution: “What if we were to import soil from Morocco into Belgium to bury our deceased here. Let’s start a soil business!” Without realising it, they open Pandora’s ‘coffin’."

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Welcome to Flatch – Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on FOX When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

– Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on

New Movies

The Bunker Game – Streaming on Shudder After several mysterious accidents, A Live Action Role Playing game is interrupted and the players leave the bunker while the staff remains behind to investigate the disappearance of Greg, the mastermind of the game.

– Streaming on A Gift of Murder – 8/7c on LMN – NR When a high school junior is forced to transfer to a new school after her mom is admitted to rehab, she quickly rubs the reigning mean girl the wrong way. The teen’s aunt and uncle offer to throw a sweet sixteen party to help her adjust, but the jealous queen bee will stop at nothing to destroy her plans, including murder. The teen’s mom must redeem herself and help save the party, but more importantly her relationship with her daughter. Bailey Bass, Heather McComb, Kate Orsini star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Rescued by Ruby – Streaming on Netflix Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby.

– Streaming on

Friday, March 18th

New TV Shows

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Roberto Baggio, Geppi Cucciari, Elio, Francesco Mandelli, Paolo Sorrentino and Gianluca Vialli will be the protagonists alongside Cattelan in the 6 episodes of the show, coming to over 190 countries where the service is available. The great sport icons and the prestigious names of cinema, music and television are going to help Alessandro to answer one apparently simple question from different points of view (one for each episode), after his daughter Nina candidly asked: “Dad, how can we be happy?”.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Animal – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Whether it’s their remarkable intelligence, incredible hunting prowess or surprisingly human qualities, some creatures capture our imagination and we’re only just beginning to understand their true nature. With the latest filming technology, and contemporary style, Animal gets under the skin of eight charismatic families. Through stunning visuals, immersive soundscapes and the latest scientific revelations we enter their worlds to discover what sets them apart. Following the story of a central character in each episode – including a mother lioness, a wild dog family, a kangaroo joey and a young giant pacific octopus – and meeting a range of other charismatic species, we enjoy an emotional, immersive and revelatory ride into some of the greatest wildernesses on Earth.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Cracow Monsters – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity and fight demons.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix An awkward 24-year old named Ray, navigating through life with the help of his 'inner voice'.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Human Resources – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources . The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast— including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others — Human Resources is not your normal day at the office.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Is It Cake? – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Life & Beth – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Light the Night – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Set in the Red-Light District of Taipei during the ‘80s, Light the Night delves into the lives, love and struggles of the mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Lust – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Follows Anette, who as part of a government study asks women in their mid-40s and over about their sex lives, and humor about issues that should sound familiar to anyone who has already left the hormone-driven euphoria of youth behind.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Newsreader – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Drama – TV-MA In the maelstrom of a commercial television newsroom in 1986, Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) is a diligent young reporter, desperate to become a newsreader. Helen Norville (Anna Torv) is a notoriously ‘difficult’ star newsreader determined to build credibility. Paired together over three months, Dale and Helen will cover an extraordinary chain of news events— from the shock of the Challenger explosion, to the hype of Halley’s Comet, to the complexities of the AIDS crisis. From messy beginnings, a deep bond is formed that will upend their lives and transform the very fabric of the nightly news bulletin. The Newsreader is the story of a grand, unconventional relationship in a world on the cusp of change.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Drama – TV-MA On My Way with Irina Rimes – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A new series about Romanian singer/songwriter Irina Rimes.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ranch to Table – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett tackles the work of running her family's 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Standing Up – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Aïssatou, Nezir, Bling, and Apolline might come from widely different backgrounds, but they share one dream: making it in Paris.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Top Boy – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The new episodes pick up as Dushane (Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on WeCrashed – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on AppleTV+ Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Young, Famous & African – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Black Crab – Streaming on Netflix Black Crab is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who—if anyone—they can trust. But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely. Starring Noomi Rapace in a film directed by Adam Berg. Black Crab follows the six soldiers on their desperate mission across the ice. As they push themselves to the limit, they have to decide what price they are willing to pay for their own survival.

– Streaming on Cheaper by the Dozen – Streaming on Disney+ A Disney+ Original movie, Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

– Streaming on Deep Water – Streaming on Hulu Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith ( The Talented Mr. Ripley ), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

– Streaming on Drowning in Secrets – 8/7c on LMN – NR What begins as a fun day out on the water takes an unsettling turn as a young woman goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Determined to find her, the woman’s sister returns home in a desperate search for clues that could lead to the truth of her sister’s disappearance. Christina DeRosa, Alec Nevin, D.C. Douglas, Laura Poe, Chelsea Vale star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Master – Streaming on Prime Video Two African American women begin to share disturbing experiences at a predominantly white college in New England.

– Streaming on More Than Robots – Streaming on Disney+ More Than Robots follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.

– Streaming on Windfall – Streaming on Netflix A Hitchcockian thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed.

– Streaming on Without Saying Goodbye – Streaming on Netflix Sparks fly when workaholic Salvador is sent from Spain to luscious Perú to build a new hotel for his family chain, and meets Ariana, a fiery artist who will teach him to enjoy the beauty of each moment in Cusco.

– Streaming on

Saturday, March 19th

New TV Shows

Love & Marriage: Huntsville – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of three successful and powerful couples in the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama. The series features longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimmi Scott, whose goals are to put Huntsville on the map, but reality sets in as they struggle with the highs and lows of balancing friendships, marriage and business. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” which recently premiered its second season, is currently Saturday night’s #1 original cable series for women and the #1 series across broadcast and cable for African American viewers. The series is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Marry Me Now – Series Premiere – 9/8c on OWN Relationship coat and author Rebecca Lynn Pope guides real-life women ready to take the reins in planning their weddings and proposing to their significant others, all in the hopes of marriage.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Sins in the Suburbs – 8/7c on Lifetime Heather is a struggling artist living in a quiet suburban neighborhood. All seems well until one day the good-looking and single Tyler moves in next door. Heather is first intrigued by Tyler. He is charming, handsome, and seems quite successful. But as news of a local serial killer begins to spread and the number of victims rises, Heather begins to question if Tyler may somehow be involved. Monique Sypkens, Brandon Santana star.

– 8/7c on

