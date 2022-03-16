Disney+ Watch Guide: March 16th-22nd

TV-MA content arrives on Disney+ this week with six Marvel shows originally created for Netflix. When you log in, users are prompted to either accept being presented with this content or to decline it, limiting their Disney+ offerings to family-friendly content rated TV-14 or lower. This week also sees the arrival of two Disney+ original films, a remake of Cheaper by the Dozen and the Lucasfilm documentary More Than Robots. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 16th
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Snackland”
“Oscar opens a slap-dash theme park that, despite it's poorly designed and extremely dangerous rides, becomes an overnight success. Penny struggles with her changing singing voice.”
New Exclusives – Friday, March 18th
Cheaper by the Dozen
“An all-new movie premiering on Disney+, Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.”
More Than Robots
“More Than Robots, an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+ and made in partnership with FIRST, follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 16th
All 3 seasons of the Marvel series created for Netflix, with the character recently appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Another Marvel series created for Netflix joins the expanding lineup of Marvel content on Disney+.
The man with unbreakable skin comes to life in both seasons of the Marvel series created for Netflix.
Danny Rand uses his mystical super strength for good in this Netflix series.
Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist unite to save New York City in this team-up series.
Jon Bernthal stars in this Netflix series based on the popular Marvel character.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
ABC’s hit series follows Agent Coulson’s adventures after the first Avengers film.
Spidey And His Amazing Friends
Episodes 13-17 of the hit Disney Junior series are now streaming on Disney+.
The first 5 episodes of the hit Disney Channel series’ third season are now streaming.
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Episodes 21-26 of the hit show’s 4th season are now streaming.
The final 2 episodes of the Disney Junior revival complete the series on Disney+.
A team of scientists struggles to survive while studying Antarctica.
A Disney XD short-form series about creating illusions.
New on Disney+ – Friday, March 18th
Step
A 2017 Searchlight Pictures documentary film about a Baltimore high school step team.
Library Highlights
50th Anniversary – The Biscuit Eater
Two boys bond over their love of a stray dog in this heartwarming Disney film released to theaters on March 22nd, 1972.
5th Anniversary – Beauty and the Beast (Live-Action)
An all-star cast brings the classic animated musical to life in a new way, released to theaters on March 17th, 2017.
Women’s History Month – Female Leads Collection
Movies
- Amy
- Bad Hair Day
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Being the Queen
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big Business
- Black Widow
- Brave
- Cadet Kelly
- Captain Marvel
- Cinderella
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Color of Friendship
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cow Belles
- Cruella
- Double Teamed
- Encanto
- Enchanted
- Expedition Amelia
- Finding Dory
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- Get a Clue
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hidden Figures
- Ice Princess
- Inside Out
- Incredibles 2
- Jane
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan (2020)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1997)
- Playing with Sharks
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Read it and Weep
- Right on Track
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Ruby Bridges
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- The Sound of Music
- Spin
- Stargirl
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tangled
- Viking Warrior Women
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- West Side Story
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zootopia
TV Shows
- Agent Carter
- Amphibia
- Bia
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Diary of a Future President
- Doc McStuffins
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Dr. T.: Lone Star Vet
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Elena of Avalor
- Evermoore
- The Evermoore Chronicles
- Fast Layne
- Girl Meets World
- grown-ish
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Hawkeye
- Heartland Docs, D.V.M.
- Impact with Gal Gadot
- Intertwined
- Jessie
- K.C. Undercover
- Kim Possible
- Lizzie McGuire
- Love and Vets
- Mira Royal Detective
- The Owl House
- Pepper Ann
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
- Shake It Up
- Sonny with a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Spider-Woman
- Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- That’s So Raven
- Turning Tables with Robin Roberts
- Vampirina
- Vets on the Beach
- Violetta
- WandaVision
- Wizards of Waverly Place
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).