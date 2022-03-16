Disney+ Watch Guide: March 16th-22nd

by | Mar 16, 2022 11:28 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

TV-MA content arrives on Disney+ this week with six Marvel shows originally created for Netflix. When you log in, users are prompted to either accept being presented with this content or to decline it, limiting their Disney+ offerings to family-friendly content rated TV-14 or lower. This week also sees the arrival of two Disney+ original films, a remake of Cheaper by the Dozen and the Lucasfilm documentary More Than Robots. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 16th

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Snackland”

“Oscar opens a slap-dash theme park that, despite it's poorly designed and extremely dangerous rides, becomes an overnight success. Penny struggles with her changing singing voice.”

New Exclusives – Friday, March 18th

Cheaper by the Dozen

“An all-new movie premiering on Disney+, Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.”

More Than Robots

More Than Robots, an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+ and made in partnership with FIRST, follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 16th

Daredevil

All 3 seasons of the Marvel series created for Netflix, with the character recently appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jessica Jones

Another Marvel series created for Netflix joins the expanding lineup of Marvel content on Disney+.

Luke Cage

The man with unbreakable skin comes to life in both seasons of the Marvel series created for Netflix.

Iron Fist

Danny Rand uses his mystical super strength for good in this Netflix series.

The Defenders

Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist unite to save New York City in this team-up series.

The Punisher

Jon Bernthal stars in this Netflix series based on the popular Marvel character.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ABC’s hit series follows Agent Coulson’s adventures after the first Avengers film.

Spidey And His Amazing Friends

Episodes 13-17 of the hit Disney Junior series are now streaming on Disney+.

Big City Greens

The first 5 episodes of the hit Disney Channel series’ third season are now streaming.

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Episodes 21-26 of the hit show’s 4th season are now streaming.

Muppet Babies

The final 2 episodes of the Disney Junior revival complete the series on Disney+.

Continent 7: Antarctica

A team of scientists struggles to survive while studying Antarctica.

Eye Wonder

A Disney XD short-form series about creating illusions.

New on Disney+ – Friday, March 18th

Step

A 2017 Searchlight Pictures documentary film about a Baltimore high school step team.

Library Highlights

50th Anniversary – The Biscuit Eater

Two boys bond over their love of a stray dog in this heartwarming Disney film released to theaters on March 22nd, 1972.

5th Anniversary – Beauty and the Beast (Live-Action)

An all-star cast brings the classic animated musical to life in a new way, released to theaters on March 17th, 2017.

Women’s History Month – Female Leads Collection

Movies

TV Shows

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed