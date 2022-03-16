Disney+ Watch Guide: March 16th-22nd

TV-MA content arrives on Disney+ this week with six Marvel shows originally created for Netflix. When you log in, users are prompted to either accept being presented with this content or to decline it, limiting their Disney+ offerings to family-friendly content rated TV-14 or lower. This week also sees the arrival of two Disney+ original films, a remake of Cheaper by the Dozen and the Lucasfilm documentary More Than Robots. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 16th

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Snackland”

“Oscar opens a slap-dash theme park that, despite it's poorly designed and extremely dangerous rides, becomes an overnight success. Penny struggles with her changing singing voice.”

New Exclusives – Friday, March 18th

Cheaper by the Dozen

“An all-new movie premiering on Disney+, Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.”

More Than Robots

“More Than Robots, an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+ and made in partnership with FIRST, follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 16th

Daredevil

All 3 seasons of the Marvel series created for Netflix, with the character recently appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jessica Jones

Another Marvel series created for Netflix joins the expanding lineup of Marvel content on Disney+.

Luke Cage

The man with unbreakable skin comes to life in both seasons of the Marvel series created for Netflix.

Iron Fist

Danny Rand uses his mystical super strength for good in this Netflix series.

The Defenders

Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist unite to save New York City in this team-up series.

The Punisher

Jon Bernthal stars in this Netflix series based on the popular Marvel character.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ABC’s hit series follows Agent Coulson’s adventures after the first Avengers film.

Spidey And His Amazing Friends

Episodes 13-17 of the hit Disney Junior series are now streaming on Disney+.

Big City Greens

The first 5 episodes of the hit Disney Channel series’ third season are now streaming.

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Episodes 21-26 of the hit show’s 4th season are now streaming.

Muppet Babies

The final 2 episodes of the Disney Junior revival complete the series on Disney+.

Continent 7: Antarctica

A team of scientists struggles to survive while studying Antarctica.

Eye Wonder

A Disney XD short-form series about creating illusions.

New on Disney+ – Friday, March 18th

Step

A 2017 Searchlight Pictures documentary film about a Baltimore high school step team.

Library Highlights

50th Anniversary – The Biscuit Eater

Two boys bond over their love of a stray dog in this heartwarming Disney film released to theaters on March 22nd, 1972.

5th Anniversary – Beauty and the Beast (Live-Action)

An all-star cast brings the classic animated musical to life in a new way, released to theaters on March 17th, 2017.

Women’s History Month – Female Leads Collection

Movies

TV Shows

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now