TV Recap: Hulu’s “The Dropout” – Episode 5 “Flower of Life”

by | Mar 17, 2022 8:08 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

“There’s only one thing you need to know about Elizabeth Holmes. She’s a fraud. She’s always been a fraud.” Elizabeth (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos’ lies and deceptions keep growing bigger and bigger in the fifth episode of Hulu’s The Dropout.

Episode 5: Flower of Life

At the end of last week’s episode, Theranos was able to make a deal with Walgreens to get their blood-testing machine into stores, in what would be called Wellness Centers. Moving forward three years to 2013, Walgreens’ CFO Wade Miquelon (Josh Pais) has grown tired with constant setbacks and delays with the machine. He sets a strict 6 month deadline to have the first Wellness Centers ready to open. There’s just one problem: the machines still don’t work!

Faced with this new deadline, Elizabeth and Sunny (Naveen Andrews) resort to extreme measures, somewhat reluctantly at first, to not allow their deal to fail. They open up a Siemens machine that is capable of running tests to try and copy it, as a “Phase 1” in getting their own project up and running.

Elizabeth’s childhood neighbor Richard Fuisz (William H. Macy) and his wife are upset at being watched in their own home, as Theranos is suing him to drop the patent he holds that would require Theranos to license his invention if they want to put a blood test in anyone’s home.

Meanwhile, Ian Gibbons (Stephen Fry) is increasingly frustrated after having spent the last three years sitting at a desk, not being able to do the chemistry work he loves. He is subpoenaed to testify in the legal battle with Richard Fuisz, and is at a mental crossroads. He doesn’t want to tell the truth of the machine not working, because he fears Theranos may sue him, but he also doesn’t want to lie, as he doesn’t wish for anyone to be harmed.

Sunny and Elizabeth’s relationship is becoming increasingly strained, with Sunny prone to frustrated outbursts. Sunny ponders, why don’t we just give up, both their relationship and Theranos. This leads to Elizabeth herself pondering if it's really worth it. She poses this to her mother at a family member's funeral and it's her mother that reminds her of why she started Theranos in the first place, to do good things. Unfortunately, it’s just getting there that’s a little messy.

Suddenly, everything going on in Ian’s life just gets to be too much for him, and so in some sad scenes, it is revealed that he committed sucide. This affects Elizabeth deeply, at least at first, until she realizes his death essentially won them the suit against Richard Fuisz. Theranos security then comes to Gibbons house to remove all of his work related belongings, as his wife watches on in sadness and horror.

The episode comes to an end as Fuisz gives up on his side of the suit, but not on finding out the truth of Theranos. He calls Professor Phyllis Gardner (Laurie Metcalf) to see what she knows of Elizabeth, and she tells him that Elizabeth is and always has been a fraud. Meanwhile, Walgreens and Theranos celebrate the opening of their first Wellness Center.

The first five episodes of The Dropout are now available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes releasing weekly. Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for our recaps of the remaining episodes.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed