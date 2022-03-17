TV Recap: Raven Returns to San Francisco in “Raven’s Home” Season 5 Premiere – “The Wrong Victor”

Raven’s Home is back and shaking things up in its fifth season. Disney Channel launched the new season on Friday, March 11th with an episode titled “The Wrong Victor,” which finds Raven returning to San Francisco where she grew up on That’s So Raven. Here’s a recap of the events that bring Raven Baxter back to her roots.

Raven and Booker arrive in San Francisco and catch a cab to East Bay Medical. On the drive, Raven tells the driver that her father suffered a mild heart attack and they’re there to see him. During the drive, Raven reminisces about some of her San Francisco memories, all of which are references to episodes of That’s So Raven: Impersonating a boy band (“Boyz 'N Commotion”), almost getting eaten by a killer plant (“When in Dome”), and infiltrating a day spa to meet a pop star and accidentally kidnapping her dog (“Spa Day Afternoon”).

No one is at the front desk when Booker and Raven arrive and Raven quickly gets in trouble with a nurse who catches her looking at the computer behind the desk. Booker is hungry so Raven gives him money to go to the vending machine. A young girl there watches him get the last bag of salt and vinegar chips and says “They were my mom’s favorite,” looking sad. Booker gives her the chips and then gets the last bag of sour cream and onion, which she says were her dad’s favorite. Booker gives her those chips too just as Raven comes around the corner and recognizes the girl. Alice, what are you doing in here all by yourself?”, she asks, revealing to Booker that Alice is Betty Jane’s little girl, Raven’s cousin, making them related. Alice is attending a genius school in San Francisco and living with Victor. Booker asks Alice why she told him her parents are dead and she says she didn’t, she just told him what their favorite chips used to be.

Raven and Booker hug Victor in his hospital room and he has one more test to complete before he can go home. Victor asks Raven to take Alice home, but she refuses to leave and asks Booker to do it. A hospital volunteer, Neil, is Victor’s neighbor and offers to take Booker there. Neil knows all about Nia and refers to Booker as “Nia’s brother,” asking if it’s true that she spent the summer in Guatemala building houses for people in need. When they get to Victor’s house, Booker meets Ivy, another one of Victor’s neighbors who babysits for Alice and stopped by to clean so Victor didn’t have to do it. Neil goes back to the hospital while Booker and Ivy argue over who will make dinner for Alice.

Raven talks to her dad about his heart attack, asking him questions about his health and noticing that his heart monitor spikes every time he lies. She uses this opportunity to ask who he loves more, her or her brother Corey. “I love you both the same,” he says as the monitor goes crazy. A nurse comes in to take Victor to his test and Raven gets a vision of the doctor saying “I can’t believe we lost him.” She interprets this to mean that her father will pass away during the test and rushes out of the room.

Booker has convinced Ivy that as the grandson of a famous chef, he will make dinner for Ivy, whipping up something he calls “Bookeroni.” Alice asks if “paw-paw” will be okay and Booker says he will be fine. Ivy asks Alice to go change into her pajamas, but she stops to listen at the door and hears Booker tell Ivy that his mother is so shaken that things must be serious with Victor’s health. Alice runs out of the house. When dinner is ready, Ivy goes to get Alice and discovers that she left. Neil calls to ask for Alice because he saw a girl at the hospital who looks just like her. Booker and Ivy race there to find Alice.

Raven tries to get into the exam room where her dad is, but the receptionist won’t let her in because she’s not a doctor. She finds some scrubs and dresses like one, but then gets mistaken for a real doctor and sent to a room to help pop a giant zit, coming out with puss all over her gloves. Raven then gets into her father’s exam room and wheels him out on his hospital bed, her father so drowsy he thinks Raven became an actual doctor. When Raven wheels Victor into the waiting room, she sees Booker and asks where Ivy is, who says she’s just around the corner with Neil. Raven tells Booker about her vision. While they talk, a nurse comes and wheels Victor away. “Oh snap, I lost my dad!”, Raven exclaims.

Booker introduces Ivy to Raven, who will watch Alice while the two of them go looking for Victor. They find him but have to duck to avoid being seen by the receptionist. While hiding, another patient on a bed is put next to Victor, both of their faces covered by their blankets. Victor gets wheeled away by mistake and Raven and Booker continue wheeling the other gurney down the hallway. When the receptionist sees Raven and recognizes her, she chases them and they burst through a door that leads to stairs, rolling down and waking up the other patient. Down in the lobby, they see Victor being wheeled out by Neil as a doctor rushes to the side of the other patient and says “I can’t believe we lost him.” Raven realizes her mistake and her dad can’t believe she still gets into this kind of trouble, saying “That’s so Raven!”

A few days later, Raven and Booker are ready to go home and Victor promises to take better care of himself. On the cab ride to the airport, Raven gets a call from Nia who asks if she forgot anything. Realizing she left her purse, they go back to the house to find Victor in a recliner eating barbeque ribs. She no longer trusts her father to change his habits and makes a quick decision. She and Booker will stay in San Francisco to take care of him.

Raven’s Home returns on Friday, March 17th with an episode called “The Big Sammich.” Here is the official episode description.

Raven wants to help Victor maintain a healthy lifestyle and leads by example. Meanwhile, Booker finds a way to impress his Grandpa, but it may just undo all of Raven’s hard work.