A Quick Rundown of the Festival at EPCOT

by | Mar 19, 2022 2:52 PM Pacific Time

One of the things that guests love about EPCOT is the different festivals that happened throughout the year. The best part is they are included with the price of admission to the park. Sometimes these festivals can blend together and get confusing so here's a little rundown of each one throughout the year.

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

  • This festival runs from mid-January through near the end of February.
  • There are not only culinary arts but performing arts and visual arts in this festival.
  • There are specialty food items in small plates so you can try as many as you want.
  • This is also when you can catch DISNEY ON BROADWAY concert series. You will see performances by award-winning DISNEY ON BROADWAY musicals.
  • There are live art demonstrations and several Disney artists who are selling their creations. If you're looking for a special piece this could be the perfect time to pick it up. Worried about getting it home? Don’t, they can ship it to your address.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival:

  • This festival runs from early March to the beginning of July.
  • There are delicious sample dishes at Outdoor Kitchens all over World Showcase and beyond.
  • One of the most unique things about this Festival is the topiaries all over EPCOT. These are truly a work of art as you see many of your favorite Disney characters crafted by Disney horticulturalists.
  • There are different gardens all around as well. They are fun to explore and where you will look if you want to take part in Spike's Pollen Nation Exploration.
  • There is specialty merchandise that is created just for this Festival. Spike the Bee and Orange Bird are very popular.
  • Who doesn't love live music? The Garden Rocks Concert Series is something you will want to be a part of. Worldwide known artists will take the stage and perform three short shows per night. Make sure to get in line early because the line does fill up quickly depending on who is performing. All concerts are included with your admission to the theme park. There are Garden Rocks Dining Packages available as well.

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival:

  • This festival runs from mid-July to mid-November.
  • Food and wine are the main focus when it comes to this Festival.
  • Different countries are represented at the different booths which give you an opportunity to try foods from all over the world but in Central Florida.
  • There is also live entertainment for this Festival as well. Eat to the Beat Concert Series brings in worldwide known artists. Like the Garden Rock Concert Series, there will be three half-hour sets for each artist per night and the theater is cleared out between shows.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays:

  • This festival runs from late November to December 30th.
  • Just like all of the other festivals, there are delicious and unique foods specific to that Festival. There are Holiday Kitchens all over EPCOT where you are able to try recipes from around the globe.
  • The Holiday Cookie Stroll is a very popular part of this festival. There are different cookies at the booths all around World Showcase.
  • A tradition for many families is the Candlelight Processional. Each night a different celebrity narrator tells the Biblical Christmas story. There is a mass choir and orchestra that will sing those classic hymns and Christmas songs.
  • There are different storytellers and performers all around World Showcase. They share holiday traditions from their home countries.

Remember all dates and events are subject to change without any notice. Also since Central Florida is very unpredictable weather-wise certain things may be canceled due to inclement weather at any time.

 

 
 
