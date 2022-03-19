“Amphibia” Returns And Gets Right Back To The Action

Amphibia has returned after a mid-season hiatus and cuts right to the chase as Anne and the Plantars finally figure out their way back to Amphibia.

Escape to Amphibia

Throughout their time back on Earth, Anne and the Plantars have made some friends (and some enemies) who have been ready to help at a moment’s notice. It’s a good thing too. Mr. X is getting lectured by his superior saying that the footage of the mysterious amphibian creatures has become too much to ignore.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jan and Terry have built a portal and figured out that the music box works based on musical notes acting as coordinates to other worlds. However, once they get it open, it's not big enough to travel through. They need more power, and a whole list of other supplies, so the gang goes to their local Costco-esque store, SpendCo.

While their, more cameras catch the gang and the FBI, led by Mr. X, surrounds the building and finally captures the Plantar family. While the FBI really only wants the Plantars, they leave Anne and her parents behind to eventually wind up in a high speed chase to figure out where they are taking their frog friends.

Mr. X takes them to a special FBI compound outside of time where an interrogation begins but he only ends up learning about the Plantars’ farm or Polly’s enemy list. Basically, nothing of note for the FBI.

Back where the portal was built, Anne and the Boonchuys have wrangled up many of their new friends that they can trust and told them what is going on. Together, they sneak into the FBI compound. While there looking for the frogs, Terry and Dr. Jan find a massive generator that can power the portal and decide to steal it.

In another room, Anne thinks she finds her friends but it was a decoy setup by Mr. X, who then locks up Anne and the rest of her friends.

Earlier, Dr. Jan had pointed out that Anne is very brave to head into this dangerous new world (again) and leave her parents willingly. So far in the episode, she has repressed the feelings of having to say goodbye to her parents again. When Mr. X reminds her that she is only a kid and has only made it this far because of her parents, she breaks down. Her parents comfort her and remind her of everything that she has accomplished and told her how proud they are of her when the camp suddenly powers down.

That’s right! Dr. Jan and Terry separated themselves from the group earlier to steal the generator! Now, thanks to their efforts the power has gone out and the cell doors are unlocked, allowing for everyone to escape.

In a brilliant scene parodying Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Anne makes her getaway and finds the Plantars, breaking them free.

Dr. Jan and Terry and the rest of the gang smash through a wall to make round them up and make their escape back to the portal they’ve made, but of course Mr. X and the FBI won’t go down quietly, so another high speed chase ensues.

Mr. X uses some special tech in his shoes to jump onto their truck and place a tracker on it, which will lead them right back to the portal. Using all the generators, they power up the portal realizing they only have one chance at this. Mr. and Mrs. Boonchuy have packed a care package for Anne, realizing this day would come long before Anne did at the beginning of this episode. The portal is fired up and ready, but the window size is still small, despite having over double the power they need. Mr. X and his FBI backup arrive on scene and Anne gets into her fiery blue eyed power mode and the portal opens larger. A very large praying mantis is beckoned through the portal to take out the FBI agents while Anne and the Plantars make their escape through the portal. The FBI takes out the mantis which falls over and crushes the newly constructed portal. Mr. X approaches Anne’s parents and says he hopes that they’re ready to start talking.

Anne’s parents turn the tables and intimidate Mr. X by saying, with gusto, that they hope he is ready to listen because they have a lot to talk about.

Anne wakes up groggy (remember, the fiery blue power abilities always exhaust her), and finds ash floating around her and the Plantars as they overlook a destroyed Wartwood with King Andrias’ ships floating overhead.

Roll Credits.

After the midseason break, it was nice to just jump right back into the action and get the main story going again. Last we saw, it was just a fun Christmas episode that really carried no weight in the overarching story. And yes, we go back to Amphibia in this episode (for the brief moment) but now we know how many people on Earth now know and care about the Plantars, and with the ability to open portals now…will Anne and the Plantars have more backup for battles in the future? I guess we’ll wait and see.

This episode of Amphibia is now available on the Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with previous seasons on Disney+.

