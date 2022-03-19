“Amphibia” Returns And Gets Right Back To The Action

by | Mar 19, 2022 8:04 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Amphibia has returned after a mid-season hiatus and cuts right to the chase as Anne and the Plantars finally figure out their way back to Amphibia.

Escape to Amphibia

Throughout their time back on Earth, Anne and the Plantars have made some friends (and some enemies) who have been ready to help at a moment’s notice. It’s a good thing too. Mr. X is getting lectured by his superior saying that the footage of the mysterious amphibian creatures has become too much to ignore.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jan and Terry have built a portal and figured out that the music box works based on musical notes acting as coordinates to other worlds. However, once they get it open, it's not big enough to travel through. They need more power, and a whole list of other supplies, so the gang goes to their local Costco-esque store, SpendCo.

While their, more cameras catch the gang and the FBI, led by Mr. X, surrounds the building and finally captures the Plantar family. While the FBI really only wants the Plantars, they leave Anne and her parents behind to eventually wind up in a high speed chase to figure out where they are taking their frog friends.

Mr. X takes them to a special FBI compound outside of time where an interrogation begins but he only ends up learning about the Plantars’ farm or Polly’s enemy list. Basically, nothing of note for the FBI.

Back where the portal was built, Anne and the Boonchuys have wrangled up many of their new friends that they can trust and told them what is going on. Together, they sneak into the FBI compound. While there looking for the frogs, Terry and Dr. Jan find a massive generator that can power the portal and decide to steal it.

In another room, Anne thinks she finds her friends but it was a decoy setup by Mr. X, who then locks up Anne and the rest of her friends.

Earlier, Dr. Jan had pointed out that Anne is very brave to head into this dangerous new world (again) and leave her parents willingly. So far in the episode, she has repressed the feelings of having to say goodbye to her parents again. When Mr. X reminds her that she is only a kid and has only made it this far because of her parents, she breaks down. Her parents comfort her and remind her of everything that she has accomplished and told her how proud they are of her when the camp suddenly powers down.

That’s right! Dr. Jan and Terry separated themselves from the group earlier to steal the generator! Now, thanks to their efforts the power has gone out and the cell doors are unlocked, allowing for everyone to escape.

In a brilliant scene parodying Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Anne makes her getaway and finds the Plantars, breaking them free.

Dr. Jan and Terry and the rest of the gang smash through a wall to make round them up and make their escape back to the portal they’ve made, but of course Mr. X and the FBI won’t go down quietly, so another high speed chase ensues.

Mr. X uses some special tech in his shoes to jump onto their truck and place a tracker on it, which will lead them right back to the portal. Using all the generators, they power up the portal realizing they only have one chance at this. Mr. and Mrs. Boonchuy have packed a care package for Anne, realizing this day would come long before Anne did at the beginning of this episode. The portal is fired up and ready, but the window size is still small, despite having over double the power they need. Mr. X and his FBI backup arrive on scene and Anne gets into her fiery blue eyed power mode and the portal opens larger. A very large praying mantis is beckoned through the portal to take out the FBI agents while Anne and the Plantars make their escape through the portal. The FBI takes out the mantis which falls over and crushes the newly constructed portal. Mr. X approaches Anne’s parents and says he hopes that they’re ready to start talking.

Anne’s parents turn the tables and intimidate Mr. X by saying, with gusto, that they hope he is ready to listen because they have a lot to talk about.

Anne wakes up groggy (remember, the fiery blue power abilities always exhaust her), and finds ash floating around her and the Plantars as they overlook a destroyed Wartwood with King Andrias’ ships floating overhead.

Roll Credits.

After the midseason break, it was nice to just jump right back into the action and get the main story going again. Last we saw, it was just a fun Christmas episode that really carried no weight in the overarching story. And yes, we go back to Amphibia in this episode (for the brief moment) but now we know how many people on Earth now know and care about the Plantars, and with the ability to open portals now…will Anne and the Plantars have more backup for battles in the future? I guess we’ll wait and see.

This episode of Amphibia is now available on the Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with previous seasons on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed