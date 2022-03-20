Book Review: “The Rumor Game” is a Sophisticated YA Social Thriller Exploring Truth, Lies and Justice

by | Mar 20, 2022 1:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

All it takes is one spark to start a blaze and The Rumor Game reveals just how fast – and how far – the fire can travel.

Bryn Colburn, Cora Davidson and Jashan “Georgie” Khalra are students at Foxham Prep, a posh private school for the children of DC’s elite. Nobody knows better than Bryn that a single rumor can change the course of one’s life. She used to have it all – the popular boyfriend, a bright future in politics and fashionable friends, thanks to her best friend and cheer captain Cora. Then one mistake sparked a scandal that burned it all to the ground. School has started anew for the year and the spotlight has now shifted to geeky-but-reinvented Georgie, fresh back from a summer makeover and constantly turning heads. When a rumor ignites, Georgie climbs the social ladder at rapid speed, becoming the most popular albeit controversial girl at school, pitting her against Cora. It grants her Foxham stardom… while also making her a target.

As various rumors grow and morph, blazing like wildfire across social media, the three girls’ lives begin to spiral in ways none of them can control. One mystery person close to the drama has the power to stop the gossip and put an end to the ongoing damage, but do they even want to?

The Rumor Game is a fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat, young adult social thriller. Written by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, authors of the Tiny Pretty Things duology (now a Netflix series), the story explores bullying and cyberbullying, sexual abuse, assault, weight loss, body image and fatphobia, and racism. It sheds light on one of the most formative periods in a young person’s life – high school. It unravels the power of secrets, whispers, passed notes, party invites, school politics, and reveals how gossip – which can start out as seemingly trivial, throw-away conversations or even blatant lies in the beginning – can have real and destructive consequences which make everyone question everything.

This book is extremely well-written from language, style, formatting and thematic standpoints. The language is simple and straight-to-the-point which makes getting swept up in the story easy. Readers will impatiently want to uncover more of the story in an eager attempt to obtain the elusive “truth” behind it all. The style and formatting is brilliant. Not only are the chapters broken down into first person accounts from Bryn’s, Cora’s, and Georgie’s perspectives, but parts of the book are written in different styles: newspaper articles, social media follower counts, the dreaded social media “Comments” sections, online polls, text messages, emails, party invitations, post-it notes, dictionary definitions, and even police reports and legal statements.  

While the cover of the book is striking in both color and layout, the text message bubbles on the front did deter me initially and made me question whether this would be just another cheesy teen drama. This book transcends trivial teen drama and digs deep. The writing, story trajectory and hard-learned lessons therein are communicated in a powerful, sophisticated, and captivating way. The mystery of who is fanning the flames behind the blazing rumors is revealed slowly and thoughtfully; taking the time to encourage readers to meaningfully reflect on truth, lies and justice.    

I recommend this book to all young readers, though some events encountered may be triggering. Approach with care and do not hesitate to seek help by talking to someone you trust and/or by consulting the resources listed at the back of the book (also listed below) if you ever feel like you are in a situation like Georgie, Cora or Bryn.

Resources

National Sexual Violence Resource Center – www.nsvrc.com

RAINN – www.rainn.org

RAINN’S National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or hotline.rainn.org/online

The Body Is Not An Apology – www.thebodyisnotanapology.com 

The Rumor Game was released on March 1st, 2022.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed