Disney+ Watch Guide: March 23rd – 29th

It’s the first week of spring on Disney+ and the streamer has some new content this week, including the seasonal special The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 23rd

Parallels – All Episodes Streaming

“Parallels follows four teenage friends, on the French-Swiss border, whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious event scatters the group across time and into separate universes. With two friends in the present day, and the other two in a completely separate timeline, they race to find each other, hoping to unravel the mystery of the event and return home before forever alerting their futures.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Get In”

“After her parents forget to pick her up, Penny starts a rideshare company aimed at kids whose parents are too busy to drive them.”

New Exclusives – Friday, March 25th

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u

“Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album SOUR, to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR. Directed by Stacey Lee, OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u is produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

“Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 23rd

Doc McStuffins Shorts

The doc is in with 45 shorts from the popular Disney Junior series.

The Doc Files

Another Doc McStuffins short-form series in a hand-drawn style.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – The Rookie

Dennis Quaid stars in this hit family sports drama, which premiered in theaters on March 29th, 2002.

Women’s History Month – Female Leads Collection

