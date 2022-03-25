Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Any Height:

32 Inches or Taller:

38 Inches or Taller:

40 Inches or Taller:

48 Inches or Taller:

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

There are also shows that guests of any height can enjoy. Currently at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Shows:

Facts About Disney's Hollywood Studios:

This park opened on May 1st 1989.

It is the second smallest Disney park at 135 acres.

You know the giant ball in Indiana Jones's Stunt Spectacular? Although they make jokes about it being light, it is still 440 pounds.

Galaxy's Edge is huge. It spans more than 14 acres, making it the largest single themed expansion in Disney history.

When you see Fantasmic, you know it's a water show, but did you know the water is very shallow? It is only 1.5 feet deep. Although it is shallow, it takes more than 1.9 million gallons of water to fill it up, which is enough water to fill over 24,000 bathtubs.

