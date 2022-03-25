Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios 

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Any Height:
32 Inches or Taller:
38 Inches or Taller:
40 Inches or Taller:
48 Inches or Taller:
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
There are also shows that guests of any height can enjoy. Currently at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Shows:
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Beauty & the Beast – Live on Stage
- Fantasmic! – (Returning Later this year)
- Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy
- Muppet Vision 3D
- Vacation Fun – An Original Animated Short with Mickey & Minnie
- Wonderful World of Animation
- Walt Disney Presents
Facts About Disney's Hollywood Studios:
- This park opened on May 1st 1989.
- It is the second smallest Disney park at 135 acres.
- You know the giant ball in Indiana Jones's Stunt Spectacular? Although they make jokes about it being light, it is still 440 pounds.
- Galaxy's Edge is huge. It spans more than 14 acres, making it the largest single themed expansion in Disney history.
- When you see Fantasmic, you know it's a water show, but did you know the water is very shallow? It is only 1.5 feet deep. Although it is shallow, it takes more than 1.9 million gallons of water to fill it up, which is enough water to fill over 24,000 bathtubs.
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she’s not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.