Anne and the Plantars Return to “Amphibia” For the First Time This Season

When we last saw Anne and the Plantars, they had just arrived back in the titular home world instead of Earth, but in this week’s episode of Amphibia, we start to learn everything that has happened while they’ve been gone.

Commander Anne

After the events of last week’s episode, we are now back in Amphibia proper. Anne and the Plantars arrive only to find their hometown of Wartwood has been attacked and nearly destroyed by Andrias and his army, as well as some wildlife under mind control.

As Anne and the Plantars are threatened by one of these creatures, mysterious figures come out and save them (as well as the creature, removing his mind control device) and reveal themselves to be some of the familiar residents of Wartwood, led by Anne’s friend Sasha.

So far this season, we’ve only seen what’s been going on in Amphibia once, and Sasha brings Anne, The Plantars, and the viewers of the series up to speed.

The Plantar’s home serves as their secret hideout, well, the tunnels underneath anyway. King Andrias and his army have taken over Amphibia and destroyed towns including Wartwood. The town’s residents all moved into the tunnels as well and became The Resistance, all of whom rejoiced when Anne and the Plantars returned.

Hop Pop, however, is having a hard time adjusting to his old life back home after being spoiled by the comforts of Earth.

Anne and Sasha briefly talk about the events at Andrias’ castle at the end of Season 2, where Sasha talks about how she has changed and her days of toxic manipulation are over. We are then introduced to the helmet of authority that Sasha is wearing, and then bequeaths it upon Anne since the hopes that she would return is what kept the town going this whole time. Anne leaves and Grime enters, shocked that Sasha gave Anne the helmet. Has Sasha really changed? Or is this just another scheme?

The new team sets out on their first mission to stop the manufacturing of the mind control collars that are found on the wildlife. As the mission goes poorly under Anne’s command, you can’t help but wonder what Sasha is up to, especially as she lets Anne let the whole troop nearly careen off a cliff. Even Anne realizes she’s not a good commander, and finally breaks asking Sasha what her angle is.

Turns out, there is no scheme, but rather insecurity. The last time that Sasha was in charge while Anne was around, everything got messed up, Marcy got kidnapped, Anne got sent back to Earth. Sasha takes charge in this mission and makes it successful, but is still reluctant to lead the whole resistance while Anne is around. Anne points out that in the past, Sasha would have fought for the helmet, so the very fact that she doesn’t want it proves that she is a changed person. Sasha promises that even though she is leading the resistance, it’s still very much a partnership now that Anne has returned.

Sprivy

Underground Wartwood’s happiest couple is Sprig and Ivy, who are prancing around hand in hand annoying the townsfolk. When they get to the mission meeting, they aren’t able to sit together and since they can’t be separated, they stand in the back together.

News from the frontline, there is a shipment of supplies on their way into town that can be intercepted and Sprig and Ivy, or “Sprivy” are called upon to join the mission. Sasha has assembled teams though and it will split them up for the duration of the mission, so they concoct a scheme that will let them be together without Sasha knowing.

As the group splits away for Sasha to stand guard and give signals, Sprig shows a forged note that says the partners shall switch per Sasha’s orders. Now Sprig and Ivy can be together on the mission. Did you know they’re dating? They approach their target with relative ease, which contains a force field they are waiting to shut down. While waiting, the two practice their couples dancing in the limited amount of time that they have. Meanwhile, the other two have fallen into an ambush as they are both specialists who didn’t know how to look out for the signs of something gone wrong. Luckily, with only a bit of time to spare, Sprig and Ivy realize that something is wrong and try to save them.

Then, and only then, do they realize that this is why Sasha had split them up. One of them would be with each specialist while they did their job and could get it done quickly. Luckily, the four are able to complete their mission successfully and meet back up with Sasha.

Sprig attempts to explain what happens to them, but she was one step ahead and already knew. However, they were able to complete the mission so she is only “kind of” furious.

