Photos: Sesame Place San Diego Merchandise

Sesame Place San Diego officially opened yesterday, March 26th. We have a full report up from the park, showcasing the rides, slides and shows on offer. One thing we didn’t look at however, is the merchandise!

Let’s start off with everyone’s favorite item of merchandising, pins!

There’s a wide variety of Sesame Street pins, as well as some more Sesame Place specific ones.

A first visit pin in addition to one for the Sesame Street Party Parade.

There’s also this awesome mystery set for the Party Parade.

There are a couple of pins specifically for the grand opening of Sesame Place San Diego.

A Season Pass Member exclusive pin.

You can even get a Sesame Place pin book.

A series of grand opening shirts, all featuring the same design.

On the back of the shirt it says “Grand Opening.”

Sesame Street is even getting in on the Loungefly game with two great bags.

There’s also a few Squishmallows available, including this excellent one of Snuffleupagus.

These Magic Wands can be used at interactive areas throughout the Sesame Street Neighborhood.

I’m not sure if these were Alex and Ani bracelets or another brand, but these Sesame Place bracelets were available right at the register.

If you haven’t already, check out our full report from Sesame Place’s preview day. Sesame Place San Diego is now open!