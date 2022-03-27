The Sweep Spot Ep. #330 – Disneyland Mickey’s Toontown History and More!
We welcome David, who was a Disneyland Attractions Host from 1970 to 1979, working many iconic attractions, some of them long gone now. We also catch up on current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always. We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt's Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com