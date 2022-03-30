Mouse Madness 8: Elite 8 – Animal Kingdom Lodge vs. Coronado Springs

We have reached the Elite 8 of our Mouse Madness tournament and it continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. The first spot in the Final 4 was claimed by one of the original hotels – the Polynesian. It was a close contest, but Poly took almost 58% of the vote, stopping Wilderness Lodge’s tournament in the Elite 8.

In the finals of the Animal Kingdom region, Animal Kingdom Lodge will go up against Coronado Springs. The two top seeds in the region will go toe to toe for a spot in the Final 4. It’s a tough call as Animal Kingdom Lodge is the namesake (sort of) of the region. On the other hand, the addition of Gran Destino Tower has made Coronado a beautiful destination for guests to visit. Which hotel will move on to face the Polynesian?

