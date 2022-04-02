More Than a Store: Inside Funko’s “Freddy’s Beach Bash” at WonderCon

Funko is no stranger to having a presence at big conventions, but their booth at WonderCon in Anaheim is a little different. Branded as “Freddy’s Beach Bash,” the theming of the booth is next level. The fun begins with large-scale photo opportunities around the perimeter, giving passersby an opportunity to interact with Funko at the convention without needing to wait in line for anything.

In addition to Funko’s mascot Freddy, looking fresh in his camp shirt and shades, WonderCon attendees can catch a wave with a partying sea creature.

The exit to the store is also a photo opportunity, with fans able to show off their haul from the mouth of a tiki statue.

While attendees wait in line to check out with some event releases, there’s a DJ offering giveaways throughout the beach bash. Funko founder Mike Becker was on hand to participate in the festivities.

A glass display case outside showcased some of the exciting releases that debuted at WonderCon.

Of the Disney-branded items, there’s a Donald Duck two-pack of the angel and devil that often appear on his shoulders, a WALL-E figure proudly holding a cube of compacted trash, Kronk as an angel, and two Funko Soda releases – Scientist Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove and Hades from Hercules.

Here’s a look at the Donald Duck figures from the display case, which are a shared-retailer exclusive with Hot Topic. The Yzma Funko Soda figure can also be seen in this shot, available on Funko.com.

The WALL-E figure is a shared-retailer exclusive with amazon.com, now available for pre-order. From Marvel’s Loki, the Boastful Loki pop will also be available from Target.

Also on display, a new She-Ra Funko Pop from Masters of the Universe, released alongside a new Loungefly bag, Peacemaker with a shield from the new HBO Max DC series, and four characters from The Banana Splits from the Funko Soda line, all of which glow under a black light.

Not featured in the display case, but still available on Funko.com, is Kronk as an angel. And if beach vibes are your esthetic, there’s a Freddy’s Beach Bash t-shirt available both at the booth and online.

Pop Pier certainly was a fun place to chill during a busy convention. Click here to check out more coverage from WonderCon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)