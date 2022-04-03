Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “V.I. Warshawski”

Chicago in the early 1990’s. This is the setting for the Kathleen Turner private eye film V.I. Warshawski. Is the film a fun filled trip back to 1991, or does the story stink as much as the Chicago River?

The Plot

V.I. (Vic) Warshawski is a private detective in Chicago, and she is not doing well. With a lack of cases, the investigator is broke, and her relationship with her boyfriend Murray hit a snag in the trust department.

After connecting with a former hockey great named Boom-Boom, Vic is thrust into an unbelievable situation. Asked to look after his daughter Kat, Boom-Boom is killed and now Vic must solve his murder and care for the wayward daughter of a guy she barely knew.

While forging a bond with Kat, Vic pulls back the layers to Boom-Boom’s murder, and before she knows it, the situation gets dangerous. When the killers are unmasked, Vic learns a hard lesson about Kat’s family, and is reminded how dangerous her job can be.

The Good

Kathleen Turner commands the audience’s attention and makes Vic a likable character that appeals to a wide variety of viewers. V.I. Warshawski is not your typical private eye film, and thankfully for that. Turner deserves much of the credit with her take on the character and how she brought Vic to life on the screen. This is 1991, and there is so much that could have gone wrong with this film that is saved by Kathleen Turner. She allows Vic to have interests that relate to her gender, but never sacrifices the idea that V.I. Warshawski is a strong and capable private detective.

The direction of the film is an interesting choice, because the movie doesn’t talk down to the fact that Vic is a female private eye in Chicago. Sure, many of the costars have a negative opinion of Vic being a private eye, but the movie never insults the strength or character of Vic. There are some tough moments in the film that doesn’t play it safe with Turner’s portrayal. In one scene Wayne Knight’s punches Turner right in the face. I wasn’t expecting that, but I was pleasantly surprised that this comedy had some real consequences in the world that Vic lives in.

The Bad and the Ugly

There is nothing that is bad or ugly per se. The film is funny, has a credible storyline that doesn’t last longer than 90 minutes and makes me wish there was a whole series of films that Kathleen Turner did as this character. Alas, this is from the 1990’s and that wasn’t meant to be.

Beyond the Film Facts

Wayne Knight plays a gangster in the film.

Stephen Root as a very un-Milton like role as Mickey.

The movie is an adaptation from a series of books featuring the character written by Sara Paretsky. The film was adapted from Paretsky’s book Deadlock .

. The book series is a serious detective story, while the film has a comedic approach to the story.

Apparently, the original script for the film was going to be very different than the final product. The Vic character would have been a subordinate to a male detective because executives thought the idea of a lead female detective wouldn’t attract an audience.

Amy Madigan, Bette Midler, and Jane Fonda were mentioned at some point to take the lead in the film.

Initially, there was some consideration to setting the movie in Baltimore, which changed for the book’s Chicago backdrop.

When Kathleen Turner was cast as Vic author Paretsky was very pleased with the choice.

While the movie may have been a flop at the box office, Turner would continue to voice the role of Vic on BBC Radio.

Angela Goethals was nominated for a Young Artist Award for her portrayal of Kat.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Watch on your Smartphone, 2 Reels-Tablet Time, 3 Reels-Travel Entertainment, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

V.I. Warshawski is 3 Reels of joy. Not only is it funny but there is a great mystery that allows Kathleen Turner to shine on the screen and kick some butt. I was really surprised and really enjoyed the film. For those who have never seen this gem of 1991, V.I. Warshawski is the perfect film to download for your journey. You won’t be disappointed.

Cast and Crew

Kathleen Turner as Vic

Charles Durning as Lt. Mallory

Jay O. Saunders as Murray

Angela Goethals as Kat

Directed by Jeff Kanew

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Silver Screen Partners IV/ Chestnut Hill Productions

Release Date: July 26, 1991

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $11, 128, 309

