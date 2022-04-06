Disney+ Watch Guide: April 6th-12th

If there’s just one thing you watch this week on Disney+, watch Moon Knight. But if you have more than an hour of screen time at your disposal, take a look at what else is new and worth celebrating this week with our weekly watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, April 6th

Moon Knight – “Summon the Suit”

“When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Home School”

“Penny inadvertently gets her homeless teacher, Ms. Hill, fired. To right her wrong, Penny starts a fundraiser. Zoey turns to Uncle Bobby to learn the ways of the funk.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, April 6th

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

The ESPN+ documentary series expands to Disney+ and Hulu.

The Ghost And Molly McGee

Episodes 11-15 of the Disney Channel animated comedy.

Zeke and Luther

All 3 seasons of the Disney XD comedy series.

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals

Episodes 16-20 of the Disney Junior short-form series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, April 8th

Chasing Mavericks

Based on a true story, this 2012 20th Century Fox sports drama about surfer Jay Moriarty stars Gerard Butler and Elisabeth Shue.

Library Highlights

35th Anniversary – Bride of Boogedy

A sequel to the popular TV movie Mr. Boogedy debuted on April 12th, 1987.

30th Anniversary – Newsies

Featuring music by Alan Menken, this live-action movie musical was a flop when it premiered on April 10th, 1992, but grew into a cult classic, inspiring a hit Broadway adaptation.

5th Anniversary – Andi Mack

Peyton Elizabeth Lee became a Disney Channel star on April 7th, 2017 when this new series from the creator of Lizzie McGuire premiered.

Earth Month

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Walt Disney, Disneynature and National Geographic.

Disneynature

True-Life Adventures

National Geographic