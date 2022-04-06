Disney+ Watch Guide: April 6th-12th

If there’s just one thing you watch this week on Disney+, watch Moon Knight. But if you have more than an hour of screen time at your disposal, take a look at what else is new and worth celebrating this week with our weekly watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, April 6th
Moon Knight – “Summon the Suit”
“When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Home School”
“Penny inadvertently gets her homeless teacher, Ms. Hill, fired. To right her wrong, Penny starts a fundraiser. Zoey turns to Uncle Bobby to learn the ways of the funk.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, April 6th
The ESPN+ documentary series expands to Disney+ and Hulu.
Episodes 11-15 of the Disney Channel animated comedy.
All 3 seasons of the Disney XD comedy series.
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals
Episodes 16-20 of the Disney Junior short-form series.
New on Disney+ – Friday, April 8th
Chasing Mavericks
Based on a true story, this 2012 20th Century Fox sports drama about surfer Jay Moriarty stars Gerard Butler and Elisabeth Shue.
Library Highlights
35th Anniversary – Bride of Boogedy
A sequel to the popular TV movie Mr. Boogedy debuted on April 12th, 1987.
30th Anniversary – Newsies
Featuring music by Alan Menken, this live-action movie musical was a flop when it premiered on April 10th, 1992, but grew into a cult classic, inspiring a hit Broadway adaptation.
5th Anniversary – Andi Mack
Peyton Elizabeth Lee became a Disney Channel star on April 7th, 2017 when this new series from the creator of Lizzie McGuire premiered.
For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Walt Disney, Disneynature and National Geographic.
Disneynature
True-Life Adventures
National Geographic
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Born Wild: The Next Generation
- America's National Parks
- The Flood
- JANE
- Before the Flood
- Planet of the Birds
- Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Hostile Planet
- Wild Russia
- One Strange Rock
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Great Migrations
- Earth Live
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Wild Central America
- Wild Portugal
- Wild Yellowstone
- Wild Chile
- Wild Congo
- Wild Hawaii
- Wild Nordic
- Wild Sri Lanka
- Wild Uganda
- Wild India