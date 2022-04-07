Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Any Height:
- Affection Section
- The Boneyard
- Conservation Station
- Discovery Island Trails
- Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail
- It’s Tough to be a Bug!
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Maharajah Jungle Trek
- Na’vi River Journey
- Tree of Life
- TriceraTop Spin
- Wildlife Express Train
38 Inches or Taller:
40 Inches or Taller:
44 Inches or Taller:
Facts About Disney's Animal Kingdom:
- Disney's Animal Kingdom opened on April 22nd, 1998.
- It covers more than 500 acres.
- There are approximately 250 species that are represented by over 1,000 animals.
- Disney's Animal Kingdom is home to the largest group of Nile hippos and African elephants in North America.
- The animal program team performs more than 600 wellness checks per year. This is to keep all the animals healthy and at their best.
- When you see the Discovery River did you know there is 27 million gallons of water in there?
- The Tree of Life has 325 animal carvings in it. It took 18 months to complete, and the images took between 6 and 10 hours to complete before the plaster hardened.
- When you're driving into Disney's Animal Kingdom you see the large parking lots. It can accommodate 6,000 vehicles.