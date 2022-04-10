What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – April 10th-16th

Here’s your guide to all of this week’s new TV shows and movies for the week of April 10th-16th across all major networks and streaming platforms. But first, here are my top 5 recommendations for this week.

Top 5 of the Week

Our Great National Parks When: Wednesday, April 13th on Netflix What: Former President Barack Obama hosts this documentary series about the world’s most spectacular natural parks.

Killing It When: Thursday, April 14th on Peacock What: Craig Robinson teams up with the creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a new comedy series about a man who hunts snakes for a living.

It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown When: Friday, April 15th on Apple TV+ What: A brand-new Earth Day special starring Charles Schulz’s classic characters.

Outer Range When: Friday, April 15th on Prime Video What: Josh Brolin stars in this western mystery thriller.

Roar When: Friday, April 15th on Apple TV+ What: Nicole Kidman produces and stars in an episode of this new anthology series that explores what it means to be a woman today.



Sunday, April 10th

New TV Shows

61st Street – Series Premiere – 10/9c on AMC 61st Street is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Building Roots – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-PG Husband and wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier design, build and renovate out-of-the-ordinary, unique homes.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-PG Def Leppard: Breaking the Band – Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR With over 100 million records sold world wide, Def Leppard are one of the biggest bands in music history. Five working class boys from England, who left their factory town in search fame and fortune. Through hardwork and determination, they changed the way rock sounded, bringing them fame and great riches. But with the highs, came terrible tragedies, some still say that the band is cursed. Drummer Rick Allen lost his arm in a car accident at the age of 21, and against all odds taught taught himself to play with one hand. Guitarist and musical genius Steve Clark lost his battle with alcoholism a few years later. But still they kept going. Breaking The Bands: Def Leppard tells their story.

– Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR ZZ Top: Breaking the Band – Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – NR ZZ Top is one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, their unique sense of humour combined with catchy heavy rock songs made them global stars of MTV. Known in the 1970’s as ‘The Little Ol’ Band from Texas,’ the blues-rockers struggled to gain national recognition despite massive success in the South. Drug addiction, exhaustion and in-fighting between the three musicians threatened to destroy the band. But a change of musical direction sparked their breakthrough, and 1982’s classic album ‘Eliminator’ sold over 10 million copies, spawning massive hit singles like ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’ and ‘Sharp Dressed Man’. Out of fame and fortune came further division over the band’s new sound – and an even greater threat to their future.

– Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – NR

New Movies

Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-PG Colorado caterer Goldy Berry teams with detective Tom Schultz to identify the ingredients that led to the mysterious death of her friend — and ends up discovering a hidden recipe for murder. Starring Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker.

– 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-PG Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets – 10/9c on MSNBC – NR When the smart money was betting GameStop would go under, an army of irreverent traders tried to take Wall Street down instead. This is their story. This is the legend of the subreddit, r/WallStreetBets.

– 10/9c on MSNBC – NR

Monday, April 11th

New TV Shows

Bake or Break – Series Premiere – 10/9c pm Food Network – Reality – TV-G Award-winning pastry chef Stephanie Boswell and her team focus on one crashing bakery and figure out how to completely transform their business. To stop these pastry shops from bleeding money, she must freshen up stale recipes and revamp dingy storefronts, along with HGTV designers Lauren Makk and Breegan Jane, to get customers back in the door. Stephanie does not sugarcoat the truth from the bakery owners as she diagnoses their problems. With her sharp eyes, razor wit and loving compassion, Stephanie can transform these battered pastry shops and bakeries into gleaming showrooms filled with delicious sweets and vibrant, eye-popping desserts.

– 10/9c pm Food Network – Reality – TV-G Chad – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS Summer break is over and it’s sophomore year for newly elected class president, Chad Amani (Nasim Pedrad). In this hilarious second season, Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency, has a surprising new love interest, and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother – all while continuing to worry about his popularity, and discovering new ways to relate to his Persian cultural roots. Chad’s epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line–but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Jake Ryan) keep Chad on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be – the most American boy in the history of the world.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CMT Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on CBS Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show broadcasts LIVE from Nashville. Performers include Jason Aldean + Bryan Adams, Jimmie Allen + Monica + Little Big Town, Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett + Riley Green, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, plus the first televised performance in over two decades from legendary duo The Judds.

– Special – 8/7c on

Tuesday, April 12th

New TV Shows

The Creature Cases – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Follows the adventures of Sam Snow and Kit Casey, agents of CLADE: the Covert League of Animal Detective Experts. In a world populated exclusively by animals, these brilliant sleuths travel the globe solving mind-boggling mysteries that mix real zoological facts with wild detective action.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Hard Cell – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Hard Cell is a documentary style comedy set in the fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley. Writer and creator Catherine Tate plays multiple characters from Laura Willis, the Governor who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, to Big Viv, the psychopath lifer. Set over a 6 week period during which the inmates rehearse a musical directed by ex-Eastender’s star Cheryl Fergison. Rehearsals draw together an oddball collection of women as they find their voices, grow in confidence and strengthen their friendships. Funny yet surprisingly moving, Hard Cell leans into the comical truth of prison life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Unsellable Houses – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G Twin real estate consultants Leslie and Lyndsay help desperate homeowners sell their unlovable homes with impactful renovations.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G

Wednesday, April 13th

New TV Shows

Almost Happy – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the second season of Almost Happy , Sebastián finds himself in ever-deeper conflict with everyone around him: his ex-wife, who’s pregnant by another man; his children, who confront him as they grow up; his colleagues, who respect him less and less each day; his brother, who questions every decision he makes in life; and most of all, himself. What could be a drama instead becomes an ongoing comedy—and sometimes it gets a little uncomfortable. Will Sebastián ever be happy?

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn – Special – 8/7c on CMT – Documentary – NR Brooks & Dunn will be featured in the first episode of CMT Storytellers , a revival of VH1’s Storytellers . The show will feature Brooks & Dunn performing for a small, intimate audience, telling stories about their songs and careers.

– Special – 8/7c on CMT – Documentary – NR High Design – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Design will get a whole new spin in the discovery+ series High Design , starring HGTV alum, interior designer and self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles. The series will follow Kim, who spent two years working in the cannabis industry, as she transforms marijuana dispensaries from California to Maine that are in need of major makeovers. During the series, she will upgrade lackluster interiors into top-of-the-line retail spaces that feel welcoming to clients. Kim also will explore cannabis in all its shapes and sizes as she takes field trips to learn how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food items and much more.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ice Age: Scrat Tales – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Ice Age: Scrat Tales is a series of six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the Ice Age adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Moonshiners: American Spirit – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – NR Tim and Howard travel across the U.S. to rediscover legendary liquors. They also partner up with Tickle to rebuild ancient pot stills and recreate secret mash bills in a bold attempt to taste American spirits that would otherwise be lost to history. They’re on a mission to keep American spirits alive.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – NR Our Great National Parks – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Netflix An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Smother-in-Law – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Isadir is the nightmarish mother-in-law. Living with her son's wealthy family since the pandemic struck, she is confident that Carlos needs a better wife than the sophisticated Alice and will do whatever it takes to avoid moving back to her small flat in a low-income neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro's Zona Norte.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Today We Fix the World – Streaming on Netflix A man finds out the child he has been raising for 9 years might not be his son after all. They then set out to find the real biological father.

– Streaming on

Thursday, April 14th

New TV Shows

Cecilia – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ A woman whose world seemingly crumbles when she suffers a stroke. But what at first seems like a tragedy ends up being an opportunity to reunite her family and rebuild her life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends – Special – 8/7c on CMT – Concert – NR Follow a female special concert as they celebrate Rimes' 25th career anniversary and recognize the path she blazed forward for women in all genres.

– Special – 8/7c on CMT – Concert – NR The Garcias – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max It's been almost 20 years since the story of The Brothers Garcia ended in television episodes. Now husband and wife Ray and Sonia and their children Lorena, Carlos, George and Larry have made changes in their life. Not only do the children have children but also one of them has won a big prize in a lottery making a seaside vacation trip to Mexico possible.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Great Pottery Thrown Down – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Twelve of Britain’s best home potters compete to become champion ‘of the pottery’ as Ellie Taylor hosts a brand new season of The Great Pottery Thrown Down . Once again Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller will put the potters through their paces.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on The Kardashians Hulu The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Killing It – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock KILLING IT is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Not So Pretty – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Self-care is all about taking the time to be kind to yourself and treat your body with love. After all, we all only have one body to carry us through life, and maintaining its upkeep can knock out complications down the road. But, what happens when our goals and the goals of the people selling us our products don't match up?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ultraman – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Kotaro Higashi, a young photographer, encounters a mysterious missing persons case. He takes a photo proving that it was the work of aliens and brings it to the SSSP with his girlfriend Izumi. However, a certain incident transforms him into a superhuman with incredible fiery superpowers. Then, a massive cosmic weapon appears before the human-sized Ultraman…

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Gensan Punch – Streaming on HBO Max From the award-winning Cannes/Venice/Toronto-elected director Brillante Mendoza, Gensan Punch is inspired by the true story of a Japanese man with a prosthetic leg, who travelled to the Philippines to train to become a professional boxer.

– Streaming on

Friday, April 15th

New TV Shows

Anatomy of a Scandal – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bill Maher: #Adulting – Special – 10/9c on HBO Filmed at Miami’s Fillmore Theater, Bill Maher’s latest stand-up special sees the acclaimed comedian, host, and satirist take the stage for a hilarious and scathing hour of his signature commentary on the latest hot-button issues. Maher brings his no-holds-barred perspective to cancel culture, quarantine, Q-Anon… and everything in-between. Marking his twelfth HBO special since 1989, Bill Maher: #Adulting finds the Real Time host back for his most brutally honest – and fearless – performance yet.

– Special – 10/9c on Come Dance With Me – Series Premiere – 8/7c on CBS Come Dance With Me features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner, for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence hosts the series which features music from popular artists across all genres. Judges of the competition include one of Hollywood’s most prolific dancer and actresses, Jenna Dewan; professional celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield; and renowned hip hop choreographer Tricia Miranda. Throughout the season, each duo will learn and perform different styles of dance, from hip hop and ballroom to contemporary and theatrical, among others. At the end of the season, only one team will win the $100,000 grand prize.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Handcrafted Hotels – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ This series follows hoteliers in cities and towns across the country that uniquely capture the nostalgia, charm and character of their new hometowns. In this season, hotelier Ben Weprin and his team of artists, craftspeople and designers with Graduate Hotels create custom stays that celebrate the university spirit and provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, nostalgic experience.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Heirs to the Land – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on How to Survive Being Single – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video How To Survive Being Single follows Sebastian, a one-time Mexican heartthrob actor, and his friends as they try to find love and happiness in the age of Tinder. On the night he plans to propose, Sebastian learns that his girlfriend of ten years cheated on him. Newly single, he is thrust into the world of dating and into the arms of his misfit friends who are all just as unlucky in love as he is.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown – Special – Streaming on Apple TV+ Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment.

– Special – Streaming on Mai – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Upon accidentally killing a mafia leader, a middle-aged woman is unwittingly swept into the underworld, where her cult slowly gains renown.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Outer Range – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Roar – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Roar offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Rugrats – 10 New Episodes – Streaming on Paramount+ A reimagining of the classic ‘90s hit, the brand-new Rugrats series features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows the babies—Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Phil and Lil—as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.

– 10 New Episodes – Streaming on Swimming with Sharks – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Drama – NR When Lou Simms (Kiernan Shipka) starts her internship at Fountain Pictures she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger). In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Drama – NR Verdict – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Heloísa is a renowned criminal lawyer who believes that everyone has the right to a defense, no matter how heinous the crime they’re accused of is. She has a deep understanding of the complexity of the prison system and the Brazilian system, where so many are abandoned without proper assistance. But when a crime shocks the country and the killer asks Heloísa to be her lawyer, she finds herself in the middle of a trap that involves the leader of the largest criminal faction of Brazil and mysterious people who want him dead. While on this dangerous journey, Heloísa must deal with a childhood trauma buried in her memory, which could reveal a painful family secret. In the search not only for the truth of what happened in her new client's case, but also for the mysteries of her own family's crimes, the lawyer must decide whether to cross the line that separates the right to a defense and an unforgivable crime.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Cellar – Streaming on Shudder Keira Woods' daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever.

– Streaming on Choose or Die – Streaming on Netflix After firing up a lost 80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.

– Streaming on Killer Design – 8/7c on LMN – NR Up and coming interior designer Jodi Shaw is taking on the biggest project of her career and could use a bit of help. Enter Wendy Richards, a bright young woman who just happens to save Jodi from disaster in a parking lot, a chance meeting that provides Jodi with the perfect candidate to hire as an assistant as a way to repay the favor. But the life-saving incident was far from random, as we find out by Dr. Carrie Farber, and Wendy isn’t just a good Samaritan. Jackée Harry, Sarah Armstrong, Chelsea Gilson, Dee Wallace, and Paul Logan star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Ma Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla – 8/7c on Showtime A documentary about a beloved South Bronx matriarch and former "First Lady" of the Savage Skulls gang struggling to remain visible in a rapidly gentrifying community she helped rebuild in the 1980s.

– 8/7c on

Saturday, April 16th

New Movies

Love, Classified – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G Romance novelist, Emilia, returns home after a long absence, to reconnect with her children who also are finding their own paths to love. Starring Melora Hardin, Arienne Mandi, Katherine McNamara and Max Lloyd-Jones.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G The Man of God – Streaming on Netflix Samuel forsakes his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life but his soul remains caught between the world and the faith he left behind.

– Streaming on Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story – 8/7c on Lifetime After single lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Michelle Williams) meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo), he seems to be everything she is looking for in a partner—handsome, smart and a lawyer as well. As his affection turns to obsession, Chastity realizes that she has been swept up by Xavier’s passion and abandoned her principles. When Xavier’s jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, Chastity confides in her mother Sarah (Tina Knowles-Lawson) and turns to her former childhood boyfriend Roger Thompkins (Romeo Miller). But in the end, it is Chastity that will have to fight to save herself.

– 8/7c on