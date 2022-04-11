Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Universal Studios Florida

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Universal Studios Florida.

34 Inches or Taller:

E.T. Adventure

36 Inches or Taller:

Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster

40 Inches or Taller:

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Fast & Furious – Supercharged

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Simpsons Ride

TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D

42 Inches or Taller:

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack

48 Inches or Taller:

Revenge of the Mummy

51 Inches or Taller:

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

About Universal Studios Florida:

Out of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Florida, ET’s Adventure is the last remaining original ride from when the park opened in July of 1990.

Did you know that you can mail letters from Harry Potter World? In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, you can post your letters in a mailbox in Hogsmeade and they'll be delivered to your recipient with a special stamp. It's a nice little touch for any huge Harry Potter fan.

Duff Beer is unique to Universal. If you're heading to Fast Food Blvd for Springfield: Home of the Simpsons, you'll be able to buy a pint of original Duff Beer at Moe's Tavern. This is only available at Universal Parks.