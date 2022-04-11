Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Universal Studios Florida

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Universal Studios Florida.
34 Inches or Taller:
- E.T. Adventure
36 Inches or Taller:
- Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster
40 Inches or Taller:
- Despicable Me Minion Mayhem
- Fast & Furious – Supercharged
- Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon
- The Simpsons Ride
- TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D
42 Inches or Taller:
- Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts
- MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack
48 Inches or Taller:
- Revenge of the Mummy
51 Inches or Taller:
- Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
About Universal Studios Florida:
- Out of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Florida, ET’s Adventure is the last remaining original ride from when the park opened in July of 1990.
- Did you know that you can mail letters from Harry Potter World? In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, you can post your letters in a mailbox in Hogsmeade and they'll be delivered to your recipient with a special stamp. It's a nice little touch for any huge Harry Potter fan.
- Duff Beer is unique to Universal. If you're heading to Fast Food Blvd for Springfield: Home of the Simpsons, you'll be able to buy a pint of original Duff Beer at Moe's Tavern. This is only available at Universal Parks.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning