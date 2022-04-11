Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Universal Studios Florida

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Universal Studios Florida.

34 Inches or Taller:

  • E.T. Adventure

36 Inches or Taller:

  • Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster

40 Inches or Taller:

  • Despicable Me Minion Mayhem
  • Fast & Furious – Supercharged
  • Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • The Simpsons Ride
  • TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D

42 Inches or Taller:

  • Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts
  • MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack

48 Inches or Taller:

  • Revenge of the Mummy

51 Inches or Taller:

  • Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

About Universal Studios Florida:

  • Out of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Florida, ET’s Adventure is the last remaining original ride from when the park opened in July of 1990.
  • Did you know that you can mail letters from Harry Potter World? In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, you can post your letters in a mailbox in Hogsmeade and they'll be delivered to your recipient with a special stamp. It's a nice little touch for any huge Harry Potter fan.
  • Duff Beer is unique to Universal. If you're heading to Fast Food Blvd for Springfield: Home of the Simpsons, you'll be able to buy a pint of original Duff Beer at Moe's Tavern. This is only available at Universal Parks.
