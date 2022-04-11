The Sweep Spot Ep. #331 – Disneyland 1966 Ambassador Connie Swanson

Connie joins us to talk about being one the first Disneyland Ambassadors, being a Tour Guide, Walt Disney, and more! We also catch up on current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com