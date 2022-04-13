Disney+ Watch Guide: April 13th-19th

Scrat, the hilarious saber-toothed squirrel from the Ice Age films, is back with his own short series this week on Disney+. Don’t miss any of this week’s new additions with our guide to everything new and worth celebrating this week. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, April 13th

Ice Age Scrat Tales – All 6 Shorts

“Ice Age Scrat Tales is a series of six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the Ice Age adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn.”

Moon Knight – “The Friendly Type”

“When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Raging Bully”

“LaCienega feels threatened by her ugly-duckling-turned-beautiful-swan cousin, LaBrea, as her quinceañera approaches. Sunset's sister, Melrose, goads her into making poor choices.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, April 13th

Spidey And His Amazing Friends

Episodes 18-21 of the hit Disney Junior series are now streaming on Disney+.

Raven's Home

The first five episodes of Season 5 of Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven spin-off takes Raven home to San Francisco.

Puppy Dog Pals

Episodes 8-11 of Season 5 of the hit Disney Junior series.

Alex & Co

Disney Channel Italy’s hit musical series about a boy and his friends navigating the rocky waters of high school.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Tru Confessions

This Disney Channel Original Movie about a girl who makes a documentary about her brother with special needs premiered on April 15th, 2002.

Earth Month

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Walt Disney, Disneynature and National Geographic.

Disneynature

True-Life Adventures

National Geographic