Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 99: Wookieepedia with Supreme Emperor

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #99: Wookieepedia with Supreme Emperor

Date: April 13th, 2022 (recorded April 12th)

Listen

Topics

In the 99th episode of “Who’s the Bossk?” Wookieepedia Administrator Supreme Emperor (AKA SE, AKA Preem) joins host Mike Celestino for a discussion of how the popular fan-run website got its start and how it works. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

