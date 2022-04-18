Exclusive Clip: Who Designed the Pride Flag on “To Tell the Truth” with Marlon Wayans, Arsenio Hall, and Joel McHale

ABC’s hit game show revival of To Tell the Truth is back with a brand-new episode this Tuesday, April 19th, and we’ve got an exclusive clip to get you hyped. Panelists Marlon Wayans, Arsenio Hall, and Joel McHale are trying to figure out “Who designed the pride flag?” With June just around the corner, see if you can figure out who created the flag that has become synonymous with the LGBTQ+ community.

About To Tell the Truth:

To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is a modern reboot of the 1950s classic game show produced by Fremantle. A panel of celebrity contestants is presented with three guests claiming to have done the same thing, but only one of them has been sworn: “To tell the truth.” They earn points for figuring out who has the real claim to fame among the trio and compete to take home the grand prize, a statue of Anderson’s Mama Doris, who presides over every episode.

Episode Description:

“Our celebrity guests go wild attempting to identify this week’s imposters with flying colors. Panelists include a celebrity body piercer, Beanie Baby collector, haunted house manager, German Wheel artist and Pride flag designer.”

How to Watch:

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays on ABC at 10/9c. New episodes are available on-demand and on Hulu the following day.