Videos: Electric Trams Debut at Universal Studios Hollywood’s World Famous Studio Tour

Universal Studios Hollywood has rolled out the first four electric trams in its fleet of 21 Studio Tour trams, as Universal continues their commitment to creating a zero-emissions Studio Tour fleet. Today, I had the chance to ride aboard one of these new trams, as well as talk with one of the executives who spearheaded this change.

The first thing you’ll notice about these new electric trams is just how quiet they are! You can hear that in the video below, featuring some highlights from the world famous Studio Tour:

I also had the chance to partake in a group Q&A with Glen Connally, Senior Vice President, Operations & Technical Services, Universal Studios Hollywood. Some highlighted information that I found interesting includes:

Only four of the park’s 21 trams have been converted to electric so far, with a fifth expected to come online by early June.

All 21 are currently expected to be converted by 2025.

The trams recharge while at the load and unload areas, not impeding on the current operation of the Studio Tour in any way.

Not only will full conversion of the 21 trams from diesel-hydraulic engines to electric help reduce carbon emissions, but it will also make for a quieter experience for guests and the films and TV shows in production on the Backlot.

Let’s learn a little more about the electric tram conversions with Glen Connally in the video below:

When you visit Universal Studios Hollywood in the future, hopefully you too will be lucky enough to ride aboard one of the all-new electric trams!