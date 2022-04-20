Funko Debuts New Wave of Pop! Pins Featuring Pixar’s “Up,” Harry Potter Characters and More

If your pin collection needs a boost of color and character, Funko is here to help with their latest wave of Pop! pins. Launching today from the maker of all things pop culture comes a series of cute collectibles including Pixar pals from Up.

Funko Pop! Pins – Entertainment Earth

If you’re a big fan of Funko Pop! but don’t have enough space to keep all the boxes on display, Funko has another option for you, pins! These large enamel pins are nearly the same height as the figures, but aren’t nearly as wide. Not only do the pins have the standard pin backings, they also have a "Funko Crown" pin stand for a dynamic display!

Up

Funko is inviting you to welcome Carl, Russell, Kevin, and Dug to your pin collection with their latest assortment of Pixar themed items. Adventure may be out there, but now you can bring it home and create a cute Up-inspired display for all to enjoy.

Disney Pixar Up Dug Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Disney Pixar Up Russell Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Disney Pixar Up Carl Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Disney Pixar Up Kevin Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Beyond Disney

Of course we like to focus on all things Disney but since we like to make trips to Universal Studios as well, we’ll showcase some of the new Harry Potter releases too. And let’s not forget the all important first meal of the day—breakfast! Funko has some cereal inspired designs featuring popular breakfast icons and let’s just say “they’re Grrreat!”

Harry Potter

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has given us some unusual, but wonderful characters like Sirius Black and Luna Lovegood, and Remus Lupin. So embrace your inner weirdo and summon these perfect pins to your collection!

Luna Lovegood Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Sirius Black Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Remus Lupin as Werewolf Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Draco Malfoy Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Kellogg’s Mascots

If you grew up in the 90s, avocado toast was so not a thing! In fact, your daily breakfast likely consisted of a sweet—but “healthy”—serving of dry cereal and 2% milk (part of a complete breakfast, amiright?). Now you can relive the good old days with these Pop! pins that feature the grain-loving animal mascots we know and love.

Frosted Flakes Tony The Tiger Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Trix Rabbit Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Fruit Loops Toucan Sam Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Honey Smacks Dig Em' Frog Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

