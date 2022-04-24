Rules Now That “Normal” Character Meet-and-Greets Are Back at Walt Disney World

Now that Walt Disney World has returned to more normal meet and greets, guests are excited to be able to once again hug their favorite Disney characters. Not having to wear a mask or social distance from them is exciting for many. It's been almost two years since we've been able to, but there are some rules that you need to keep in mind.

Have Everything Ready

Once you see that you are getting close to the front of the line, make sure to have your autograph book and camera ready to go. This way, it is not holding up the line and you are able to enjoy as much of your time with the characters as possible.

Don't Take Up Too Much Time

If you are excited about meeting Disney characters up close again, so are others around you. Of course, you'll be able to interact, talk to, hug, and take a picture with your favorite character again, but just be mindful of time. That way, as many people can get through the line as possible.

Be Kind to Cast Members

There will be cast members throughout the line, directing guests where to go. Make sure to always be as nice as you can to them. They are working hard to give you a magical vacation, and even if the wait times are long, it is not their fault. Always show kindness every chance you get.

Don't Try to Have Them Break Character

These characters are incredible and work hard to give you the best experience possible. If you were trying to get them to mess up or break character, that is just rude and disrespectful. Just enjoy being there and don't be that person.

Be Respectful to Characters

All of the characters are excited to hug you again, but make sure to be respectful. Inappropriate comments are not necessary, and make sure to treat the face characters with respect. In the past, there have been problems with inappropriate touching and comments, especially to the princesses, but remember, they are people too, and that is not tolerated.

Don't Yell Andy's Coming

Many have seen that video where someone yells Andy's coming and all the characters fall to the floor. This will not happen. A cast member will politely say that Andy’s actually in college now. This would take a lot of time and also be dangerous for the characters if they do not fall correctly.

Watch Your Kids

Make sure to always keep an eye on your kids while in line and meeting the characters. Cast members and characters are not babysitters, and it is still your responsibility to make sure they are behaving at all times. Also, characters are not allowed to hold kids, so do not try to hand them your baby.

Talk to Your Children

Although people dream of meeting Mickey Mouse, there are many young kids that will be afraid of him. If you think your child might be, make sure to let them know ahead of time what is happening so they are aware instead of being scared when they walk into the room.

Have Fun

Just have fun! Everyone has missed being able to have up-close meet and greets again so just enjoy being there. Enjoy your vacation with your friends and family and really let that sink in that you’re at Walt Disney World.