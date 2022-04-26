Video: World of Color Returns to Disney California Adventure

After a wait that was far too long, the incredible signature nighttime spectacular of Disney California Adventure, World of Color, has returned.

World of Color, the landmark breathtaking wonder of dancing water, light, lasers, and fire, has returned as the signature nighttime spectacular of Disney California Adventure after being unavailable since March of 2020, when the parks of the Disneyland Resort closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

While the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show may have all the attention across the esplanade, the return of World of Color still drew a massive crowd on the day it re-premiered, April 22nd, 2022.

The crowd enjoyed the (almost) original incarnation of the show, which features scenes based on Wall-E, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Pocahontas, and more. The show still features the extended Pirates of the Caribbean scene though, replacing all the villains except for Scar, who still segues into one of the most heart-jarring segments of the show that still garners quite the audience reaction.

With the return of the show comes a new way to gain access to the Paradise Gardens viewing area… Virtual Queue! At 12:00 PM each day the show is performed, the virtual queue will open up on the Disneyland App, allowing guests at both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park to join, as long as they have entered either park that morning. If a guest is successful joining the World of Color Virtual Queue, they will be assigned a showtime (no choosing as of the time this was written) and a viewing section, blue or yellow, as indicated by lights in the viewing area. The process is very similar to the original lone FastPass machine that once existed in the San Francisco area of the park, only it is now accessed through the Disneyland App.

At the show’s debut, there was no World of Color Dining Package available but the World of Color Dessert Party could be accessed. I highly advise participating in this experience during the first showtime if possible, as we partook in this offering for the second showtime and were extremely rushed, only being seated about 15 minutes prior to showtime, with the desserts and drinks being served with only minutes to spare before the show began. On top of that, we were one of the first groups to check in, so there were still dessert party guests filing in and being served as the show began.

The return of World Of Color is a definitive moment in the phased reopening of the Disneyland Resort, and now with the return of the nighttime spectacular, is one step closer to normalcy at the parks. Something that the energized crowd knew that night when the lights went out and the cheers began, even if they didn’t say it out loud.

For more about the history of World of Color, check out our article here. World of Color is now showing once again at Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.