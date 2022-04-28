CinemaCon Recap: Paramount Teases “Paws of Fury,” “Babylon” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” Before Screening of “Top Gun: Maverick”

2022 has been good for Paramount Pictures so far and the studio teased several of their big-screen projects this morning at CinemaCon before screening Top Gun: Maverick, which flies into theaters on May 27th. The presentation began with a pat-on-the-back for recent box office hits including Scream, Jackass Forever, The Lost City, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, all of which opened in the number 1 spot. The emphasis was on Sonic, kicking off the presentation with female rap trio J.J. Fad doing a live performance of their 1988 hit “Supersonic,” featured on the film’s soundtrack. Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution, took the stage wearing Dr. Robotnik’s glasses and mustache. Before the screening, the studio highlighted some of its upcoming releases.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank – July 15th, 2022

From Nickelodeon Movies, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is inspired by Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles, with the comedic director, writer, and actor joining a voice cast that also includes Samuel L. Jackson, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, Michael Cera, and Ricky Gervais. The animated film swaps the human cowboys of Blazing Saddles for animal samurai, representing the classic’s racial undertones with a dog in the lead role set in a world of cats. The film is co-directed by Rob Minkoff, whose other credits include Disney’s The Lion King and Dreamworks’ Mr. Peabody and Sherman.

Babylon – December 25th, 2022

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Babylon takes viewers back to old Hollywood as the industry transitions from silent films to talkies. The cast is headlined by Brad Pitt as John Gilbert and Margot Robbie as Clara Bow, with additional cast including Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, and Jeff Garlin.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – July 14th, 2023

In a pre-recorded introduction to Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise appeared standing on top of a flying plane while filming the seventh Mission: Impossible, with the title revealed. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 14th, 2023, followed by part two on June 28th, 2024. A trailer was revealed for the seventh installment

Coming in 2023

In a sizzle reel, CinemaCon attendees were the first to see footage from the following 2023 titles:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – March 3rd

– March 3rd Scream 6 (temporary title) – March 31st

(temporary title) – March 31st Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – June 9th

– June 9th A Quiet Place: Day One – September 22nd

Audience Reaction to Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise’s M:I 7 pre-recorded intro was met with thunderous applause and, after a two-year delay, Top Gun: Maverick proved to be worth the wait. Following the film’s May 4th premiere in San Diego, the film will play at the Cannes Film Festival before its wide release on May 28th. The sequel includes all of the hallmarks of the original: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, shirtless beach volleyball, and Kenny Loggins music. So enraptured was the audience that when it ended, some were chanting “show it again!”

